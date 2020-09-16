Wednesday, September 16, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Free Download (v29.04.2018) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles was launched on Jul 18,...
    Read more
    Games

    Yandere School Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yandere School Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yandere School was launched on Sep 1, 2017About The GameAkari Furutaka is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Yakuza Kiwami Free Download (Incl. Version 5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yakuza Kiwami Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yakuza Kiwami was launched on Feb 19, 2019About The Game“Kiwami” means excessive. 1995,...
    Read more
    Games

    Yakuza Kiwami 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yakuza Kiwami 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yakuza Kiwami 2 was launched on May 9, 2019About The GameKazuma Kiryu...
    Read more

    Yakuza Kiwami 2 Free Download Full Version




    Yakuza Kiwami 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yakuza Kiwami 2 was launched on May 9, 2019

    About The Game

    Kazuma Kiryu thought his Tojo Clan days had been behind him. He and the younger lady in his care, Haruka Sawamura, have constructed a peaceable life from the ashes of battle. All it took was a single gunshot to shatter that peace. Yukio Terada, the Fifth Chairman of the Tojo Clan, has been assassinated. With conflict on the horizon, the legendary Dragon of Dojima is pulled again into the world he wished to go away behind. Kiryu should journey to Sotenbori, Osaka in an try to dealer peace between the rival clans, however Ryuji Goda, often called the Dragon of Kansai, will cease at nothing to get his conflict. In this world, there can solely be one dragon. Rebuilt from the bottom up, Yakuza Kiwami 2 makes use of the Dragon Engine to replace one of many collection stand-out titles into a contemporary traditional. The PC model contains all of the fanatic options you’ve come to count on: 4K decision, unlocked framerates, customizable controls, and sturdy graphics choices. Play fan favourite minigames together with up to date variations of the Cabaret Club simulator and Clan Creator, or take a look at all new additions like an arcade port of Virtual On, golf bingo, and Toylets. Also new to Kiwami 2 is the ‘Majima Saga’ which options Goro Majima in his personal playable journey revealing occasions that happen previous to the sport.




    How to Download & Install Yakuza Kiwami 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Yakuza Kiwami 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Yakuza.Kiwami.2.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Yakuza Kiwami 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Yakuza Kiwami 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Yakuza Kiwami 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 (64-Bit Required)
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB / Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 42 GB obtainable house
    • Additional Notes: Pre-set Graphics Setting: Low, Target FPS: 30FPS (1080p at 75% render scale)

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Free Download (v29.04.2018) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles was launched on Jul 18,...
    Read more
    Games

    Yandere School Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yandere School Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yandere School was launched on Sep 1, 2017About The GameAkari Furutaka is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Yakuza Kiwami Free Download (Incl. Version 5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yakuza Kiwami Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yakuza Kiwami was launched on Feb 19, 2019About The Game“Kiwami” means excessive. 1995,...
    Read more
    Games

    Yakuza 0 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yakuza 0 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yakuza 0 was launched on Aug 1, 2018About The GameThe glitz, glamour, and...
    Read more
    Games

    Xcom: Enemy Unknown Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Xcom: Enemy Unknown Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Xcom: Enemy Unknown was launched on Oct 8, 2012About The GameXCOM: Enemy...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Free Download (v29.04.2018) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles was launched on Jul 18,...
    Read more
    Games

    Yandere School Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yandere School Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yandere School was launched on Sep 1, 2017About The GameAkari Furutaka is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Yakuza Kiwami Free Download (Incl. Version 5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yakuza Kiwami Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yakuza Kiwami was launched on Feb 19, 2019About The Game“Kiwami” means excessive. 1995,...
    Read more
    Games

    Yakuza Kiwami 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yakuza Kiwami 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yakuza Kiwami 2 was launched on May 9, 2019About The GameKazuma Kiryu...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands was launched on Mar 6,...
    Read more
    Games

    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Tokyo Ghoul:re [call To Exist] Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tokyo Ghoul:re Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tokyo Ghoul:re was launched on Nov 14, 2019About The GamePurchase TOKYO...
    Read more
    Games

    Total War: Attila Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Total War: Attila Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Total War: Attila was launched on Feb 17, 2015About The GameAgainst a...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020