    Yooka-laylee Free Download (Incl. 64-Bit Tonic Update) Full Version




    Yooka-laylee Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yooka-laylee was launched on Apr 11, 2017

    About The Game

    Yooka-Laylee is an all-new open-world platformer from style veterans Playtonic! Explore large, lovely worlds, meet (and beat) an unforgettable forged of characters and horde a vault-load of shiny collectibles as buddy-duo Yooka (the inexperienced one) and Laylee (the wisecracking bat with the massive nostril) embark on an epic journey to thwart company creep Capital B and his devious scheme to soak up all of the world’s books… and convert them into pure revenue! Using their arsenal of particular strikes, our heroes will deal with an enormous number of puzzles and platforming challenges of their seek for Pagies, the golden bounty used to unlock — and increase — beautiful new worlds, every jammed to the gills with oddball characters, hulking bosses, minecart challenges, arcade video games, quiz exhibits, multiplayer video games.




    How to Download & Install Yooka-laylee

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Yooka-laylee is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Yooka.Laylee.Incl.64Bit.Tonic.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Yooka-laylee folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Yooka-laylee Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Yooka-laylee Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 (64bit)
    • Processor: Intel i5-2500 3.3GHz
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVidia GTS450 / AMD Radeon 6850HD
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 9 GB accessible house
    • Sound Card: Windows Compatible Card
    • Additional Notes: A Controller is STRONGLY really helpful to play this recreation.

