Yooka-laylee Free Download (Incl. 64-Bit Tonic Update) Full Version

Yooka-Laylee is an all-new open-world platformer from style veterans Playtonic! Explore large, lovely worlds, meet (and beat) an unforgettable forged of characters and horde a vault-load of shiny collectibles as buddy-duo Yooka (the inexperienced one) and Laylee (the wisecracking bat with the massive nostril) embark on an epic journey to thwart company creep Capital B and his devious scheme to soak up all of the world’s books… and convert them into pure revenue! Using their arsenal of particular strikes, our heroes will deal with an enormous number of puzzles and platforming challenges of their seek for Pagies, the golden bounty used to unlock — and increase — beautiful new worlds, every jammed to the gills with oddball characters, hulking bosses, minecart challenges, arcade video games, quiz exhibits, multiplayer video games.









Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Yooka-laylee is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Yooka.Laylee.Incl.64Bit.Tonic.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Yooka-laylee folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 (64bit)

Windows 7 (64bit) Processor: Intel i5-2500 3.3GHz

Intel i5-2500 3.3GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia GTS450 / AMD Radeon 6850HD

NVidia GTS450 / AMD Radeon 6850HD DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 9 GB accessible house

9 GB accessible house Sound Card: Windows Compatible Card

Windows Compatible Card Additional Notes: A Controller is STRONGLY really helpful to play this recreation.

