Thursday, September 17, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Chemically Bonded Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chemically Bonded Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chemically Bonded was launched on Nov 30, 2019About The GameEnter the melancholic lifetime...
    Read more
    Games

    Chasm Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chasm Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chasm was launched on Jul 31, 2018About The GameWelcome to Chasm, an action-adventure recreation...
    Read more
    Games

    Changed Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Changed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Changed was launched on Apr 4, 2018About The Game“Changed” is a tough, motion puzzle...
    Read more
    Games

    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download (v1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cattails | Become A Cat! was launched on Dec 1,...
    Read more

    10 Second Ninja X Free Download Full Version




    10 Second Ninja X Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 10 Second Ninja X was launched on Jul 19, 2016

    About The Game

    10 SECOND NINJA X is a surprisingly quick, overwhelmingly intense motion/puzzle sport. In this thumb blistering sequel, the nefarious Captain Greatbeard has kidnapped you and trapped your forest pals inside his military of robots like some type of psychopath. Greatbeard doesn’t assume you’re the quickest ninja who ever lived – he’s WRONG. Destroy all of Greatbeard’s robots in every degree in ten seconds or much less. Be quick Ngenough to get the coveted three star ranking in every. Fight by means of 100 ranges, discover Greatbeard’s airship, uncover secrets and techniques, climb the leaderboards and present everybody what it means to be THE FASTEST, COOLEST HERO EVER.




    How to Download & Install 10 Second Ninja X

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once 10 Second Ninja X is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to 10.Second.Ninja.X.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on inside the ten Second Ninja X folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    10 Second Ninja X Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out 10 Second Ninja X Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/7/8/8.1/10 x32 and x64
    • Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E6320 or equal / AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+(2*2.6 GHz) or equal
    • Memory: 2048 MB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GT 440 (1024 MB) or equal / Radeon HD 6450 (512 MB) or equal / Iris Pro Graphics 5200 (1792 MB)
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 350 MB out there house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Chemically Bonded Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chemically Bonded Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chemically Bonded was launched on Nov 30, 2019About The GameEnter the melancholic lifetime...
    Read more
    Games

    Chasm Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chasm Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chasm was launched on Jul 31, 2018About The GameWelcome to Chasm, an action-adventure recreation...
    Read more
    Games

    Changed Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Changed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Changed was launched on Apr 4, 2018About The Game“Changed” is a tough, motion puzzle...
    Read more
    Games

    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download (v1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cattails | Become A Cat! was launched on Dec 1,...
    Read more
    Games

    Catlateral Damage Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Catlateral Damage Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Catlateral Damage was launched on May 27, 2015About The GameCatlateral Damage is a...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Chemically Bonded Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chemically Bonded Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chemically Bonded was launched on Nov 30, 2019About The GameEnter the melancholic lifetime...
    Read more
    Games

    Chasm Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chasm Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chasm was launched on Jul 31, 2018About The GameWelcome to Chasm, an action-adventure recreation...
    Read more
    Games

    Changed Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Changed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Changed was launched on Apr 4, 2018About The Game“Changed” is a tough, motion puzzle...
    Read more
    Games

    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download (v1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cattails | Become A Cat! was launched on Dec 1,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Sword Art Online: Lost Song Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online: Lost Song Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online: Lost Song was launched on Nov 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet was launched on Feb 23,...
    Read more
    Games

    Swag And Sorcery Free Download (v1.021) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Swag And Sorcery Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Swag And Sorcery was launched on May 9, 2019About The GameWelcome to...
    Read more
    Games

    Tech Support: Error Unknown Free Download (v1.018) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tech Support: Error Unknown Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tech Support: Error Unknown was launched on Feb 27, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020