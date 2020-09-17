Bully: Scholarship Edition Free Download Full Version









Bully: Scholarship Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bully: Scholarship Edition was launched on Oct 21, 2008

About The Game

Bully: Scholarship Edition takes place on the fictional New England boarding college, Bullworth Academy, and tells the story of mischievous 15-year-old Jimmy Hopkins as he goes by means of the hilarity and awkwardness of adolescence. Beat the jocks at dodge ball, play pranks on the preppies, save the nerds, kiss the woman and finally navigate the social hierarchy within the worst college round.

Instructions

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Bully: Scholarship Edition is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Bully Scholarship Edition.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Bully: Scholarship Edition folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Bully: Scholarship Edition Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Bully: Scholarship Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP / Windows Vista

Windows XP / Windows Vista Processor: Intel Pentium 4 (3+ GHZ) / AMD Athlon 3000+

Intel Pentium 4 (3+ GHZ) / AMD Athlon 3000+ Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 9.0c Shader 3.0 supported, Nvidia 6800 or 7300 or higher, ATI Radeon X1300 or higher

DirectX 9.0c Shader 3.0 supported, Nvidia 6800 or 7300 or higher, ATI Radeon X1300 or higher DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c

DirectX 9.0c Hard Drive: 4.7 GB free area

4.7 GB free area Sound Card: DX9-compatible

DX9-compatible Input: Keyboard, Mouse, Xbox 360 Controller supported

Download Now









