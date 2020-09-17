Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 + ALL DLC’s Free Download Full Version









Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 was launched on Nov 12, 2012

About The Game

Pushing the boundaries of what followers have come to anticipate from the record-setting leisure franchise, Call of Duty®: Black Ops II propels gamers right into a close to future, twenty first Century Cold War, the place expertise and weapons have converged to create a brand new era of warfare.

Instructions

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Call of Duty – Black Ops 2.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista SP2 or Windows 7. Windows XP just isn’t supported

Windows Vista SP2 or Windows 7. Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E8200 2.66 GHz or AMD Phenom X3 8750 2.4 GHz

Intel Core2 Duo E8200 2.66 GHz or AMD Phenom X3 8750 2.4 GHz Memory: 2 GB for 32-bit OS or 4 GB for 64-bit OS

2 GB for 32-bit OS or 4 GB for 64-bit OS Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 8800GT 512 MB or ATI Radeon HD 3870 512 MB

Nvidia GeForce 8800GT 512 MB or ATI Radeon HD 3870 512 MB DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Hard Drive: 16 GB

16 GB Sound: DirectX 11.0c suitable

DirectX 11.0c suitable Additional: Broadband connection required for activation and multiplayer gameplay

Broadband connection required for activation and multiplayer gameplay Note: Windows XP Operating System just isn’t supported

Further data: Available right here

Download Now









