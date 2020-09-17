Call Of Duty: Black Ops Free Download Full Version









Call Of Duty: Black Ops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Call Of Duty: Black Ops was launched on Nov 9, 2010

About The Game

The greatest first-person motion collection of all time and the follow-up to final yr’s blockbuster Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare 2 returns with Call of Duty®: Black Ops. Call of Duty®: Black Ops will take you behind enemy traces as a member of an elite particular forces unit participating in covert warfare, labeled operations, and explosive conflicts throughout the globe. With entry to unique weaponry and gear, your actions will tip the steadiness throughout probably the most harmful time interval mankind has ever identified. An epic marketing campaign and story that takes you to a wide range of places and conflicts all around the world the place you’ll play as an elite Black Ops soldier in deniable operations the place if you’re caught, captured or killed, your nation will disavow all information of your existence.









Instructions

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Call Of Duty: Black Ops is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Call of Duty – Black Ops.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Call Of Duty: Black Ops folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows® Vista / XP / 7

Windows® Vista / XP / 7 Processor: Intel® Core™2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8750 or higher

Intel® Core™2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8750 or higher Memory: 2GB

2GB Graphics: Shader 3.0 or higher 256MB NVIDIA® GeForce® 8600GT / ATI Radeon® X1950Pro or higher

Shader 3.0 or higher 256MB NVIDIA® GeForce® 8600GT / ATI Radeon® X1950Pro or higher DirectX®: DirectX® 9.0c

DirectX® 9.0c Hard Drive: 12GB*

12GB* Sound: DirectX® 9.0c-compatible

