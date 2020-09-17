Thursday, September 17, 2020
    Castle Story Free Download (v1.1.10) Full Version




    Castle Story Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castle Story was launched on Aug 17, 2017

    About The Game

    An epic journey awaits you in Castle Story, a technique recreation the place you command pleasant creatures known as Bricktrons. Have them discover, carve, dig and collect sources from huge, spectacular floating islands, reshaping the voxel-based world to your need! Design and construct any construction you’ll be able to think about! From mighty and legendary castles to sprawling Bricktron villages. Beware, your Bricktrons must take arms and defend themselves towards mysterious creatures, the Corruptrons. Build catapults and hurl explosive barrels on the invaders, or lure them into strategically positioned traps! The physics system will even problem the durability of your structure! A tower whose basis is destroyed will crumble to the bottom realistically.




    How to Download & Install Castle Story

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Castle Story is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Castle.Story.v1.1.10.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Castle Story folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Castle Story Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Castle Story Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: 7 and newer, 64-bit
    • Processor: Intel or AMD Dual-Core, 2.2 GHz+
    • Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Graphics: nVidia GeForce 440 512MB, Radeon HD 4450 512MB, Intel HD 3000
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 1700 MB obtainable house
    • Additional Notes: Playing on massive, player-made maps may have an effect on efficiency.

