Thursday, September 17, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Chemically Bonded Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chemically Bonded Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chemically Bonded was launched on Nov 30, 2019About The GameEnter the melancholic lifetime...
    Read more
    Games

    Chasm Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chasm Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chasm was launched on Jul 31, 2018About The GameWelcome to Chasm, an action-adventure recreation...
    Read more
    Games

    Changed Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Changed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Changed was launched on Apr 4, 2018About The Game“Changed” is a tough, motion puzzle...
    Read more
    Games

    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download (v1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cattails | Become A Cat! was launched on Dec 1,...
    Read more

    Chasm Free Download (v1.03) Full Version




    Chasm Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chasm was launched on Jul 31, 2018

    About The Game

    Welcome to Chasm, an action-adventure recreation through which you play a brand new recruit enterprise your first mission for the Guildean Kingdom. Thrilled to show your value as a knight, you monitor unusual rumors {that a} mine important to the Kingdom has been shut down. But what you uncover within the mining city is worse than you imagined: The townspeople have disappeared, kidnapped by supernatural creatures rising from the depths. Honor-bound to resolve the thriller and restore peace to the Kingdom, you embark upon an epic journey, with lethal battles towards crafty monsters, exploration of historic catacombs and castles, and highly effective new tools hidden at each flip. Though the general story is similar for all gamers, your hero’s journey shall be distinctive: every of the rooms has been hand-designed, and behind the scenes Chasm stitches these rooms collectively right into a one-of-a-kind world map that shall be your personal.Key Features




    How to Download & Install Chasm

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Chasm is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Chasm.v1.03.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Chasm folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Chasm Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Chasm Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP + Service Pack 3
    • Processor: Dual Core CPU
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: OpenGL 3.0+ help (2.1 with ARB extensions acceptable)
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Chemically Bonded Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chemically Bonded Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chemically Bonded was launched on Nov 30, 2019About The GameEnter the melancholic lifetime...
    Read more
    Games

    Changed Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Changed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Changed was launched on Apr 4, 2018About The Game“Changed” is a tough, motion puzzle...
    Read more
    Games

    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download (v1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cattails | Become A Cat! was launched on Dec 1,...
    Read more
    Games

    Catlateral Damage Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Catlateral Damage Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Catlateral Damage was launched on May 27, 2015About The GameCatlateral Damage is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Catherine Classic Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Catherine Classic Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Catherine Classic was launched on Jan 10, 2019About The GameExplore the pleasures and...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Chemically Bonded Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chemically Bonded Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chemically Bonded was launched on Nov 30, 2019About The GameEnter the melancholic lifetime...
    Read more
    Games

    Chasm Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chasm Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chasm was launched on Jul 31, 2018About The GameWelcome to Chasm, an action-adventure recreation...
    Read more
    Games

    Changed Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Changed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Changed was launched on Apr 4, 2018About The Game“Changed” is a tough, motion puzzle...
    Read more
    Games

    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download (v1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cattails | Become A Cat! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cattails | Become A Cat! was launched on Dec 1,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Sword Art Online: Lost Song Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online: Lost Song Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online: Lost Song was launched on Nov 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet was launched on Feb 23,...
    Read more
    Games

    Swag And Sorcery Free Download (v1.021) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Swag And Sorcery Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Swag And Sorcery was launched on May 9, 2019About The GameWelcome to...
    Read more
    Games

    Tech Support: Error Unknown Free Download (v1.018) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tech Support: Error Unknown Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tech Support: Error Unknown was launched on Feb 27, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020