Thursday, September 17, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 + ALL DLC’s Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Contagion VR: Outbreak was launched on Jun 29, 2018About The GameContagion VR:...
    Read more
    Games

    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 was launched on Feb 25,...
    Read more
    Games

    Cat Quest II Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cat Quest II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cat Quest II was launched on Sep 24, 2019About The GameCAT QUEST...
    Read more

    Conan Exiles Free Download (Build 07032019) Full Version




    Conan Exiles Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Conan Exiles was launched on May 8, 2018

    About The Game

    Conan Exiles is a web-based multiplayer survival sport set within the lands of Conan the Barbarian. Enter an unlimited, open world sandbox and play along with buddies and strangers as you construct your individual residence or perhaps a shared metropolis. Survive freezing chilly temperatures, discover loot-filled dungeons, develop your character from a lowly peasant to a mighty barbarian, and battle to dominate your enemies in epic siege wars. After Conan himself saves your life by chopping you down from the corpse tree, it’s essential to rapidly be taught to outlive. Weather scouring sandstorms, protect your self from intense temperatures, and hunt animals for meals and assets. Explore an unlimited and seamless world, from the burning desert within the south to the snow-capped mountains of the north.  Journey by way of an enormous and seamless open world. From the rolling sand dunes of the southern desert, by way of the mysterious japanese swamp and the snow-capped mountains of the frozen north. Climb wherever and expertise full freedom of exploration.




    How to Download & Install Conan Exiles

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Conan Exiles is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Conan.Exiles.Build.07032019.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Conan Exiles folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Conan Exiles Free Download

    Note: To run the sport, go contained in the ConanSandbox folder > Binaries > Win64 > Right click on and run ‘ConanSandbox’ as administrator. Don’t run the ConanSandbox.exe from inside Conan Exiles folder in any other case you’ll get a ‘Couldn’t begin’ error.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 64 Bit/ Windows 8 64 Bit/ Windows 10 64 Bit
    • Processor: Intel Quad Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-6300
    • Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 (1GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7770 (1GB)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 50 GB out there area

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 + ALL DLC’s Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Contagion VR: Outbreak was launched on Jun 29, 2018About The GameContagion VR:...
    Read more
    Games

    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 was launched on Feb 25,...
    Read more
    Games

    Cat Quest II Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cat Quest II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cat Quest II was launched on Sep 24, 2019About The GameCAT QUEST...
    Read more
    Games

    Condemned: Criminal Origins Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Condemned: Criminal Origins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Condemned: Criminal Origins was launched on Apr 11, 2006About The GameWhat twists...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 + ALL DLC’s Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Contagion VR: Outbreak was launched on Jun 29, 2018About The GameContagion VR:...
    Read more
    Games

    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 was launched on Feb 25,...
    Read more
    Games

    Cat Quest II Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cat Quest II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cat Quest II was launched on Sep 24, 2019About The GameCAT QUEST...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered Free Download (v20190219) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered was launched on Oct 9,...
    Read more
    Games

    The Cave Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Cave Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Cave was launched on Jan 23, 2013About The GameThe Cave is a...
    Read more
    Games

    The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands Free Download (v1.0.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands was launched on Mar 9, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth Free Download (v1.05) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth was launched on Nov 4,...
    Read more
    Games

    The Binding Of Isaac: Afterbirth+ Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Binding Of Isaac: Afterbirth+ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Binding Of Isaac: Afterbirth+ was launched on Jan 3,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020