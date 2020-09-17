Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download Full Version









Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Contagion VR: Outbreak was launched on Jun 29, 2018

About The Game

Contagion VR: Outbreak is a first-person shooter constructed from the bottom up completely for VR. Fully immerse your self in a world initially acquainted to you, and witness it’s transformation into one thing a lot darker because it quickly modifications proper earlier than your eyes. Assume the position of one among our many characters and expertise their tales first hand that may form them within the mould of who they might ultimately change into. The finish of the world as we all know it’s crammed with horrors the likes of which have been by no means fathomed, however in all of the darkness lies a beacon of sunshine, tales of heroism and sacrifices made so others might keep on. Explore extremely detailed environments, seek for scarce sources and see in the event you’ve received what it takes to outlive a zombie apocalypse!









How to Download & Install Contagion VR: Outbreak

Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Contagion VR: Outbreak is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to ContagionVR.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Contagion VR: Outbreak folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel™ Core™ i5-4590 or AMD FX™ 8350, equal or higher

Intel™ Core™ i5-4590 or AMD FX™ 8350, equal or higher Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce™ GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 290X, equal or higher.

NVIDIA GeForce™ GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 290X, equal or higher. Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 15 GB accessible house

Download Now









