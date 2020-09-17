S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Call Of Pripyat Free Download Full Version









S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R: Call Of Pripyat Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R: Call Of Pripyat was launched on Feb 11, 2010

About The Game

With over 2 million copies offered, the brand new episode of essentially the most internationally profitable S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R. collection seamlessly connects to the primary a part of the Shadow of Chernobyl. S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R.: Call of Pripyat takes PC avid gamers as soon as once more into the neighborhood of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor that exploded in 1986. This so-called “Zone” is a extremely contaminated space cordoned off by the army and now’s combed by way of by the so-called stalkers, fashionable fortune hunters, searching for distinctive artifacts. In the function of Agent Alexander Degtyarev, who’s dressed up as stalker, the participant has to analyze the mysterious disappearance of 5 army helicopters and thereby stand one’s floor in opposition to the assorted stalker teams.









How to Download & Install S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R: Call Of Pripyat

Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R: Call Of Pripyat is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to S.T.A.L.K.E.R.Call.of.Pripyat.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R: Call Of Pripyat folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R: Call Of Pripyat Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out STALKER: Call Of Pripyat Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Supported OS: Microsoft® Windows® XP(Service Pack 2)/Microsoft® Windows® 2000 SP4

Microsoft® Windows® XP(Service Pack 2)/Microsoft® Windows® 2000 SP4 Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0 Ghz / AMD XP 2200+

Intel Pentium 4 2.0 Ghz / AMD XP 2200+ Graphics: 128 MB DirectX® 8.0 appropriate card / nVIDIA® GeForce™ 5700 / ATI Radeon® 9600

128 MB DirectX® 8.0 appropriate card / nVIDIA® GeForce™ 5700 / ATI Radeon® 9600 Memory: 768 MB RAM

768 MB RAM Sound: DirectX® 9.0 appropriate sound card

DirectX® 9.0 appropriate sound card Hard Drive: 6 GB free arduous disc house

Download Now









