Sphinx And The Cursed Mummy Free Download (v48.0.0.1337) Full Version









Sphinx And The Cursed Mummy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sphinx And The Cursed Mummy was launched on Nov 10, 2003

About The Game

Sphinx and The Cursed Mummy is an authentic third individual action-adventure impressed by the mythology of historic Egypt. Travelling the world through magical portals to foil the evil plans of Set. Sphinx’s Journey would require all his wits, agility, and particular powers. He will even depend on his reluctant hero buddy, The Mummy, to assist when being inconspicuous is the one resolution. By discovering the stolen magical crowns of Egypt, Sphinx can cease Set and save the world.









How to Download & Install Sphinx And The Cursed Mummy

Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Sphinx And The Cursed Mummy is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sphinx.and.the.Cursed.Mummy.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Sphinx And The Cursed Mummy folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Sphinx And The Cursed Mummy Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Sphinx And The Cursed Mummy Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 32 or 64 bit

Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 32 or 64 bit Processor: Intel or AMD 1.5 GHz supporting SSE2 directions

Intel or AMD 1.5 GHz supporting SSE2 directions Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM Graphics: OpenGL 3.0 Core Profile suitable like GeForce 8600

OpenGL 3.0 Core Profile suitable like GeForce 8600 Storage: 1 GB out there area

Download Now









