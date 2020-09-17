Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions Free Download Full Version

Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions was launched on Sep 07, 2010
About The Game
Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions blends collectively the various alternate universes of the world-famous webslinger with 4 distinctive takes on Spider-Man’s historical past in comics. In the sport, Spider-Man makes an attempt to retrieve a chunk of a pill that’s been scattered throughout a number of parallel dimensions, and in doing so he crosses over to storylines well-known to comedian e book aficionados as variant tellings (together with The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Man Noir & Ultimate Spider-Man) of the Spider-Man mythology.
How to Download & Install Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions
- Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
- Once Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Spider-Man.Shattered.Dimensions.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions Free Download
Note: Be certain to disable your home windows safety / Anti-virus earlier than extracting the .zip, if you happen to don’t, it is going to quarantine the .dll information that makes the sport run. This obtain is 100% secure!
System Requirements
- OS: Windows® XP (with Service Pack 3) or (Windows Vista® with Service Pack 2)
- Processor: Pentium(R) Intel Core® 2 Duo 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ or higher
- Memory: 1 GB RAM
- Graphics: 256 MB 3D {hardware} accelerator card required – 100% DirectX® 9.0c with Shader Model 3 assist (NVIDIA® GeForce™ 7800 256 MB and higher chipsets / ATI® Radeon™ X1800 256 MB and higher chipsets)
- DirectX®: 9.0c
- Hard Drive: 7500 MB HD house
- Sound: Yes