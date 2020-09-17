Thursday, September 17, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan was...
    Read more
    Games

    Tech Corp. Free Download (Alpha 1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tech Corp. Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tech Corp. was launched on Jul 25, 2019About The GameBuild a Dream Team....
    Read more
    Games

    Tattletail Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tattletail Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tattletail was launched on Dec 28, 2016About The GameWho remembers Talking Tattletail? It was...
    Read more
    Games

    Tales Of Zestiria Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tales Of Zestiria Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tales Of Zestiria was launched on Oct 19, 2015About The GameIn a...
    Read more

    Tattletail Free Download Full Version




    Tattletail Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tattletail was launched on Dec 28, 2016

    About The Game

    Who remembers Talking Tattletail? It was SO creepy, proper? There’s not a lot reference on-line however the authentic model, Mama Tattletail, was recalled years earlier… and I’m fairly certain I do know why. 90’s Virtual Pet Horror. Tattletail is a brief, story-driven first particular person horror sport about everybody’s favourite speaking toy from the 90’s. You opened your Tattletail earlier than Christmas, and now he gained’t keep in his field. Can you retain him out of bother till Christmas day? Or will Mama Tattletail discover her child and hunt you down first?




    How to Download & Install Tattletail

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Tattletail is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Tattletail.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Tattletail folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Tattletail Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Tattletail Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 or larger
    • Processor: 2.0 GHz Dual Core Processor
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Video card with 512MB of VRAM
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 300 MB out there area

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan was...
    Read more
    Games

    Tech Corp. Free Download (Alpha 1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tech Corp. Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tech Corp. was launched on Jul 25, 2019About The GameBuild a Dream Team....
    Read more
    Games

    Tales Of Zestiria Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tales Of Zestiria Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tales Of Zestiria was launched on Oct 19, 2015About The GameIn a...
    Read more
    Games

    Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition was launched on Jan 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    Tales Of Berseria Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tales Of Berseria Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tales Of Berseria was launched on Jan 26, 2017About The GameIn Tales...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan was...
    Read more
    Games

    Tech Corp. Free Download (Alpha 1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tech Corp. Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tech Corp. was launched on Jul 25, 2019About The GameBuild a Dream Team....
    Read more
    Games

    Tattletail Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tattletail Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tattletail was launched on Dec 28, 2016About The GameWho remembers Talking Tattletail? It was...
    Read more
    Games

    Tales Of Zestiria Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tales Of Zestiria Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tales Of Zestiria was launched on Oct 19, 2015About The GameIn a...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    The Guild 3 Free Download (v0.8.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Guild 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Guild 3 was launched on Sep 26, 2017About The GameWe discover...
    Read more
    Games

    The Fruit Of Grisaia Free Download (Unrated Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Fruit Of Grisaia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Fruit Of Grisaia was launched on May 29, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Free Ones Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Free Ones Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Free Ones was launched on Jul 12, 2018About The GameFollow Theo’s...
    Read more
    Games

    The First Tree Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The First Tree Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The First Tree was launched on Sep 14, 2017About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    The Evil Within Free Download (Complete Edition + ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Evil Within Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Evil Within was launched on Oct 13, 2014About The GameDeveloped by...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020