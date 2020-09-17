Thursday, September 17, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was launched on Apr 29, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Terminator: Resistance Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Terminator: Resistance Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Terminator: Resistance was launched on Nov 14, 2019About The GameThere is not any...
    Read more
    Games

    Ten Desires. Free Download (Eng. Translated) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ten Desires. Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ten Desires. was launched on Aug 13, 2011About The Gameゲームの進め方How to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Telling Lies Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Telling Lies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Telling Lies was launched on Aug 23, 2019About The GameTelling Lies is the...
    Read more

    Telling Lies Free Download Full Version




    Telling Lies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Telling Lies was launched on Aug 23, 2019

    About The Game

    Telling Lies is the brand new online game from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. An investigative thriller recreation with non-linear storytelling, Telling Lies revolves round a cache of secretly recorded video conversations. It stars Logan Marshall-Green, Alexandra Shipp, Kerry Bishé and Angela Sarafyan. How does it work? Telling Lies sits you in entrance of an nameless laptop computer loaded with a stolen NSA database filled with footage. The footage covers two years within the intimate lives of 4 folks whose tales are linked by a stunning incident. Explore the database by typing search phrases, watch the clips the place these phrases are spoken and piece collectively your story.  Unlike something you’ve performed earlier than, Telling Lies is an intimate and intense expertise. A recreation the place you determine the reality.




    How to Download & Install Telling Lies

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Telling Lies is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Telling.Lies.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Telling Lies folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Telling Lies Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Telling Lies Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7/8/10
    • Processor: 2.0 GHz Dual Core Processor
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce 8800 or equal
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 1 GB accessible house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was launched on Apr 29, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Terminator: Resistance Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Terminator: Resistance Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Terminator: Resistance was launched on Nov 14, 2019About The GameThere is not any...
    Read more
    Games

    Ten Desires. Free Download (Eng. Translated) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ten Desires. Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ten Desires. was launched on Aug 13, 2011About The Gameゲームの進め方How to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    TEKKEN 7 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TEKKEN 7 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TEKKEN 7 was launched on Jun 1, 2017About The GameDiscover the epic conclusion...
    Read more
    Games

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Portal Power Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Portal Power Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Portal Power was launched on...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was launched on Apr 29, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Terminator: Resistance Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Terminator: Resistance Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Terminator: Resistance was launched on Nov 14, 2019About The GameThere is not any...
    Read more
    Games

    Ten Desires. Free Download (Eng. Translated) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ten Desires. Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ten Desires. was launched on Aug 13, 2011About The Gameゲームの進め方How to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Telling Lies Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Telling Lies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Telling Lies was launched on Aug 23, 2019About The GameTelling Lies is the...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    The Messenger Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Messenger Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Messenger was launched on Aug 30, 2018About The GameAs a demon military...
    Read more
    Games

    The Letter – Horror Visual Novel Free Download (v1.1.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Letter – Horror Visual Novel Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Letter – Horror Visual Novel was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    The Lego Movie 2 Videogame Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Lego Movie 2 Videogame Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Lego Movie 2 Videogame was launched on Feb 26,...
    Read more
    Games

    The Legend Of Bum-Bo Free Download (v1.0.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Legend Of Bum-Bo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Legend Of Bum-Bo was launched on Nov 12, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Jackbox Party Pack Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Jackbox Party Pack Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Jackbox Party Pack was launched on Nov 26, 2014About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020