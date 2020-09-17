The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands Free Download (v1.0.5) Full Version









The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands was launched on Mar 9, 2018

About The Game

Build, uncover, craft and survive. Build your settlement in a snowy encampment and handle employees and useful resource to outlive monster assaults throughout nights. Slowly you’ll achieve entry to superior buildings and crafting choices, uncover and commerce with new civilizations and uncover the secrets and techniques of the ancients.









How to Download & Install The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands Free Download

System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista/7/8/10

Windows Vista/7/8/10 Processor: 2 Ghz

2 Ghz Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM Graphics: 512 MB VRAM

512 MB VRAM Storage: 500 MB obtainable area

500 MB obtainable area Sound Card: Any

