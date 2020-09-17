Thursday, September 17, 2020
    Swords & Souls: Neverseen Free Download (v1.14) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Swords & Souls: Neverseen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Swords & Souls: Neverseen was launched on Jul 22, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword With Sauce Free Download (v2.4.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword With Sauce Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword With Sauce was launched on Mar 20, 2018About The GameSelect your...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online: Lost Song Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online: Lost Song Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online: Lost Song was launched on Nov 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition was...
    Read more

    The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Free Download Full Version




    The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan was launched on Aug 29, 2019

    About The Game

    The Dark Pictures Anthology is a collection of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror video games that includes a multiplayer mode. In Man of Medan, 5 mates set sail on a vacation diving journey that quickly adjustments into one thing rather more sinister. Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship. Experience your terrifying story with a buddy on-line or go for security in numbers with as much as 5 gamers offline. All playable characters can stay or die. The selections you make will determine their destiny. Who will you save? Don’t. Play. Alone.




    How to Download & Install The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Man.of.Medan.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 64-bit
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon HD 7870
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 80 GB accessible house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

