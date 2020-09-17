Thursday, September 17, 2020
    The Escapists 2 Free Download (v1.18 Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    The Escapists 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Escapists 2 was launched on Aug 21, 2017

    About The Game

    Risk all of it to breakout from the hardest prisons on the planet. Explore the largest prisons but, with a number of flooring, roofs, vents and underground tunnels.
    You’ll must reside by the jail guidelines, attending roll name, doing jail jobs and following strict routines; all of the whereas secretly engineering your bid for freedom!
    Your jail escape antics will take you from the frosty Fort Tundra, a practice hurtling by means of the desert, and even to the ultimate frontier!Escape Team Assemble! Unite with as much as 3 buddies to create the final word escape crew and engineer the wildest escapes but! Jump on-line or collect spherical on a sofa to arrange in your sneaky adventures. By working collectively you’ll have the ability to create much more elaborate and daring plans.




    How to Download & Install The Escapists 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once The Escapists 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The.Escapists2.v1.1.8.Incl.DLC.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the The Escapists 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (32-bit variations)
    • Processor: Intel Core Duo E6600 @ 2.4GHz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel 4400, GeForce GT 8800, AMD Radeon HD 4650
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 4 GB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: Windows Compatible Sound card

