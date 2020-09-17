The Legend Of Bum-Bo Free Download (v1.0.2) Full Version









The Legend Of Bum-Bo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Legend Of Bum-Bo was launched on Nov 12, 2019

About The Game

When Bum-bo’s solely coin is stolen by a mysterious entity and pulled down into the sewer, Bum-bo finds himself going through droves of deranged enemies, misplaced kids, his fears, and ultimately the beast that stole his beloved coin. Legend of Bum-bo is a puzzle based mostly “deckbuilding roguelike” by Edmund McMillen (The Binding of isaac, Super Meat Boy) and James Interactive, the place gamers gather hordes of things that may be modified, upgraded and comboed with others in lots of attention-grabbing methods. Play as considered one of many Bum-bo, every with its personal distinctive talents, as they smash, bash and splash their manner by means of a wide range of cardboard monstrosities, big bosses and darkish private urges. It’s the prequel to The Binding of Isaac!









How to Download & Install The Legend Of Bum-Bo

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once The Legend Of Bum-Bo is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The.Legend.of.Bum.Bo.Build.4385627.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the The Legend Of Bum-Bo folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

The Legend Of Bum-Bo Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out The Legend Of Bum-Bo Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 or later (64 bit required)

Windows 7 or later (64 bit required) Processor: Core 2 Duo

Core 2 Duo Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Discreet video card, Shader Model 3+

Discreet video card, Shader Model 3+ DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 4 GB obtainable area

4 GB obtainable area Sound Card: one which works

Download Now









