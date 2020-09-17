The Sims 3 Free Download (ALL DLC’s) Full Version

The Sims 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Sims 3 was launched on Jun 2, 2009
About The Game
How to Download & Install The Sims 3
The Sims 3 Free Download
System Requirements
- OS: Windows XP (Service Pack 2) or Windows Vista (Service Pack 1)
- Processor: (XP) 2.0 GHz P4 processor or equal; (Vista) 2.4 GHz P4 processor or equal
- Memory: (XP) 1 GB; (Vista) 1.5 GB
- Graphics: 128 MB Video Card with assist for Pixel Shader 2.0
- DirectX®:
- Hard Drive: At least 6.5 GB of onerous drive house with not less than 1 GB extra house for customized content material
- Sound:
- Built-in Graphics:
- Intel Integrated Chipset, GMA X3000 or above.
- 2.6 GHz Pentium D CPU, or 1.8 GHz Core 2 Duo, or equal
- 0.5 GB extra RAM
- Supported Video Cards:Nvidia GeForce sequence: FX5900 or better, G100, GT 120, GT 130, GTS 150, GTS 250, GTX 260, GTX 275, GTX 280, GTX 285, GTX 295; ATI Radeon™ sequence: ATI Radeon 9500 sequence of better, X300, X600, X700, X800, X850, X1300, X1600, X1800, X1900, X1950, 2400, 2600, 2900, 3450, 3650, 3850, 3870, 4850, 4870 sequence or better; Intel® Graphics Media Accelerator (GMA): GMA 3-Series, GMA 4-Series
- *Please be aware that the GeForce 6100 and 7100 playing cards will not be supported