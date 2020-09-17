Thursday, September 17, 2020
    The Sims 3 Free Download (ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    The Sims 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Sims 3 was launched on Jun 2, 2009

    About The Game

    How to Download & Install The Sims 3

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once The Sims 3 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The Sims 3 ALL DLC’S.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the The Sims 3 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    The Sims 3 Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out The Sims 3 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP (Service Pack 2) or Windows Vista (Service Pack 1)
    • Processor: (XP) 2.0 GHz P4 processor or equal; (Vista) 2.4 GHz P4 processor or equal
    • Memory: (XP) 1 GB; (Vista) 1.5 GB
    • Graphics: 128 MB Video Card with assist for Pixel Shader 2.0
    • DirectX®:
    • Hard Drive: At least 6.5 GB of onerous drive house with not less than 1 GB extra house for customized content material
    • Sound:
    • Built-in Graphics:
      • Intel Integrated Chipset, GMA X3000 or above.
      • 2.6 GHz Pentium D CPU, or 1.8 GHz Core 2 Duo, or equal
      • 0.5 GB extra RAM
    • Supported Video Cards:Nvidia GeForce sequence: FX5900 or better, G100, GT 120, GT 130, GTS 150, GTS 250, GTX 260, GTX 275, GTX 280, GTX 285, GTX 295; ATI Radeon™ sequence: ATI Radeon 9500 sequence of better, X300, X600, X700, X800, X850, X1300, X1600, X1800, X1900, X1950, 2400, 2600, 2900, 3450, 3650, 3850, 3870, 4850, 4870 sequence or better; Intel® Graphics Media Accelerator (GMA): GMA 3-Series, GMA 4-Series
    • *Please be aware that the GeForce 6100 and 7100 playing cards will not be supported

    Download Now




