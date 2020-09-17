Thursday, September 17, 2020
    The Solus Project Free Download (v1.13) Full Version




    The Solus Project Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Solus Project was launched on Jun 7, 2016

    About The Game

    A single participant exploration pushed journey with survival parts, set on a mysterious and seemingly uninhabited alien planet. Survive by way of exploration, and unlock the mysteries of Gliese-6143-C. From the creators of “Unmechanical” and successor to “The Ball”. Earth has been destroyed and mankind lingers on in a small fleet of ships close to Pluto. As humanity’s final hope, you might be despatched to scout a distant planet as a possible location for a colony. After years of house journey catastrophe strikes nonetheless, and your ship is destroyed when approaching the planet. With your crew members useless and your tools gone you haven’t any method of speaking or receiving assist from anybody… you might be fully and totally alone…

    How to Download & Install The Solus Project

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once The Solus Project is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The.Solus.Project.v1.13.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the The Solus Project folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    The Solus Project Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out The Solus Project Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 64 bit and newer
    • Processor: Dual Core 2GHZ+
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: DirectX10 Compatible 3D Card – Minimum GeForce 460 or equal – Integrated graphics (Intel) could not work effectively and haven’t been examined. For use with Intel built-in graphics please run the sport in DirectX10 compatibility mode.
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 11 GB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: Any Windows suitable card
    • Additional Notes: Supports Tobii Eye Tracking. Vive and Oculus VR supported however nonetheless partially in growth. Playing the sport in VR requires a strong laptop.

    Download Now




