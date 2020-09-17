Thursday, September 17, 2020
    The Spy Who Shrunk Me Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version




    The Spy Who Shrunk Me Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Spy Who Shrunk Me was launched on Jun 14, 2019

    About The Game

    THE SPY WHO SHRUNK ME is a stealth sport the place you’re a superspy armed with a shrink ray! It’s 1981. Sneak onto a prepare inbound to Moscow and infiltrate a software program firm that harbors grave secrets and techniques certain to show the Cold War right into a extremely popular one. Armed with banana peels, airbag mines and the aptitude to shrink enemies and drop them in bogs and paper shredders, you’re the just one standing between the dreaded General Bolscotchkovich and his Soviet military. The Spy Who Shrunk Me is impressed by Ant-Man & Austin Powers whereas being a big love letter to the legendary No One Lives Forever sequence of video games.




    How to Download & Install The Spy Who Shrunk Me

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once The Spy Who Shrunk Me is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The Spy Who Shrunk Me.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the The Spy Who Shrunk Me folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    The Spy Who Shrunk Me Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin The Spy Who Shrunk Me Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or 64-bit Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 965
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 270
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 12 GB out there area

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

