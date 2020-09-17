The Stanley Parable Free Download Full Version









The Stanley Parable Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Stanley Parable was launched on Oct 17, 2013

The Stanley Parable is a primary particular person exploration sport. You will play as Stanley, and you’ll not play as Stanley. You will observe a narrative, you’ll not observe a narrative. You can have a alternative, you’ll have no alternative. The sport will finish, the sport won’t ever finish. Contradiction follows contradiction, the principles of how video games ought to work are damaged, then damaged once more. This world was not made so that you can perceive. But as you discover, slowly, that means begins to come up, the paradoxes would possibly begin to make sense, maybe you might be highly effective in spite of everything. The sport isn’t right here to struggle you; it’s inviting you to bounce.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8

Processor: 3.0 GHz P4, Dual Core 2.0 (or larger) or AMD64X2 (or larger)

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Video card must be 128 MB or more and should be a DirectX 9-compatible with support for Pixel Shader 2.0b (ATI Radeon X800 or higher / NVIDIA GeForce 7600 or higher / Intel HD Graphics 2000 or higher – *NOT* an Express graphics card).

Storage: 3 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible

