    The Stanley Parable Free Download Full Version




    The Stanley Parable Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Stanley Parable was launched on Oct 17, 2013

    About The Game

    The Stanley Parable is a primary particular person exploration sport. You will play as Stanley, and you’ll not play as Stanley. You will observe a narrative, you’ll not observe a narrative. You can have a alternative, you’ll have no alternative. The sport will finish, the sport won’t ever finish. Contradiction follows contradiction, the principles of how video games ought to work are damaged, then damaged once more. This world was not made so that you can perceive. But as you discover, slowly, that means begins to come up, the paradoxes would possibly begin to make sense, maybe you might be highly effective in spite of everything. The sport isn’t right here to struggle you; it’s inviting you to bounce.




    How to Download & Install The Stanley Parable

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once The Stanley Parable is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The Stanley Parable.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the The Stanley Parable folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    The Stanley Parable Free Download

    The Stanley Parable
    Size: 1.21 GB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8
    • Processor: 3.0 GHz P4, Dual Core 2.0 (or larger) or AMD64X2 (or larger)
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Video card have to be 128 MB or extra and ought to be a DirectX 9-compatible with assist for Pixel Shader 2.0b (ATI Radeon X800 or larger / NVIDIA GeForce 7600 or larger / Intel HD Graphics 2000 or larger – *NOT* an Express graphics card).
    • Storage: 3 GB out there area
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c suitable

    Download Now




