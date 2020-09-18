Friday, September 18, 2020
    60 Seconds! Free Download (v1.403 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    60 Seconds! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 60 Seconds! was launched on May 25, 2015

    About The Game

    As Ted, a accountable citizen and a household man, you’re confronted with a slight disturbance to your joyful, suburban way of life. THE NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE. With solely 60 seconds left to influence, information Ted in a mad, intense and motion packed sprint by means of his home in quest of his household and helpful provides. Everything can be towards you – time, your very personal furnishings, the home that’s totally different each time you play and the elemental query – what to take with you and who to depart behind? Reaching the fallout shelter in time and alive is just the start. Whatever you scavenged and whoever you saved will play a significant position in your survival. Each survival story can be totally different, with daily stunning you with surprising occasions. Will all of those tales finish properly? It’s as much as you. Ration meals and water, make greatest use of your provides, face troublesome decisions and even enterprise into the wasteland.




    How to Download & Install 60 Seconds!

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once 60 Seconds! is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to 60.Seconds.v1.403.All.DLC.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the 60 Seconds! folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    60 Seconds! Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out 60 Seconds! Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP3 (32/64 bit) or later
    • Processor: Intel Core™ 2 Duo 2.0+ GHz or an equal AMD CPU
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: nVidia GeForce 8800 GT or AMD Radeon HD2900 XT (with 512MB VRAM)
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 3 GB accessible area
    • Additional Notes: Keyboard and mouse required, Microsoft Xbox 360 controller non-obligatory

    Download Now




