Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    A Way Out Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    A Way Out Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. A Way Out was launched on Mar 22, 2018About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    A Story About My Uncle Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    A Story About My Uncle Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. A Story About My Uncle was launched on May 28,...
    Read more
    Games

    A Plague Tale: Innocence Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    A Plague Tale: Innocence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. A Plague Tale: Innocence was launched on May 13, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    911 Operator Free Download (v1.23.06 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    911 Operator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 911 Operator was launched on Feb 24, 2017About The GameIn 911 OPERATOR, you...
    Read more

    60 Seconds! Reatomized Free Download Full Version




    60 Seconds! Reatomized Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 60 Seconds! Reatomized was launched on Jul 25, 2019

    About The Game

    Dolores, Ted, Mary Jane and Timmy return to face the nuclear apocalypse on this new, remastered version of the traditional atomic journey – 60 Seconds! Reatomized, that includes 4K help, refreshed 2D graphics and hand-drawn 3D textures, new interactive menu, improved UI system, a technical refresh, and naturally… new content material! With solely 60 seconds left to affect, go on a mad sprint via the home searching for relations and helpful provides. Everything will probably be in opposition to you: time, your very personal furnishings, a home that’s completely different each time you play, and the elemental query… what to take with you and who to depart behind? Reaching the fallout shelter in time, alive, is just the start. Whatever you scavenged and whoever you saved will play a significant function in your survival. Each survival story will probably be completely different, with day by day stunning you with sudden occasions. Will all of those tales finish properly? It’s as much as you. Ration meals and water, make greatest use of your provides, face tough selections and even enterprise into the wasteland.




    How to Download & Install 60 Seconds! Reatomized

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once 60 Seconds! Reatomized is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to 60 Seconds Reatomized.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the 60 Seconds! Reatomized folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    60 Seconds! Reatomized Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out 60 Seconds! Reatomized Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7/8/10 64 Bit
    • Processor: i5-2430M
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GT540
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 5 GB out there house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    A Way Out Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    A Way Out Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. A Way Out was launched on Mar 22, 2018About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    A Story About My Uncle Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    A Story About My Uncle Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. A Story About My Uncle was launched on May 28,...
    Read more
    Games

    A Plague Tale: Innocence Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    A Plague Tale: Innocence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. A Plague Tale: Innocence was launched on May 13, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    911 Operator Free Download (v1.23.06 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    911 Operator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 911 Operator was launched on Feb 24, 2017About The GameIn 911 OPERATOR, you...
    Read more
    Games

    60 Seconds! Free Download (v1.403 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    60 Seconds! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 60 Seconds! was launched on May 25, 2015About The GameAs Ted, a accountable...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    A Way Out Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    A Way Out Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. A Way Out was launched on Mar 22, 2018About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    A Story About My Uncle Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    A Story About My Uncle Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. A Story About My Uncle was launched on May 28,...
    Read more
    Games

    A Plague Tale: Innocence Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    A Plague Tale: Innocence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. A Plague Tale: Innocence was launched on May 13, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    911 Operator Free Download (v1.23.06 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    911 Operator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 911 Operator was launched on Feb 24, 2017About The GameIn 911 OPERATOR, you...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Arizona Sunshine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arizona Sunshine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arizona Sunshine was launched on Dec 6, 2016About The GameVirtual actuality meets the...
    Read more
    Games

    Aragami Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aragami Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aragami was launched on Oct 4, 2016About The GameYou are Aragami, a vengeful spirit...
    Read more
    Games

    Apsulov: End Of Gods Free Download (v1.1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Apsulov: End Of Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Apsulov: End Of Gods was launched on Aug 8, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Ape Out Free Download (v1.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ape Out Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ape Out was launched on Feb 28, 2019About The GameAPE OUT is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed 4 Black Flag Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed 4 Black Flag Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed 4 Black Flag was launched on Nov 19,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020