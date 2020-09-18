ABZU Free Download (v1.1) Full Version









ABZU Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ABZU was launched on Aug 2, 2016

About The Game

ABZU is an attractive underwater journey that evokes the dream of diving. Immerse your self in a vibrant ocean world filled with thriller and bursting with colour and life. Perform fluid acrobatics because the Diver utilizing sleek swimming controls. Discover a whole bunch of distinctive species based mostly on actual creatures and kind a robust reference to the plentiful sea life. Interact with faculties of 1000’s of fish that procedurally reply to you, one another, and predators. Linger in epic seascapes and discover aquatic ecosystems modeled with unprecedented element. Descend into the center of the ocean the place historic secrets and techniques lie forgotten. But beware, risks lurk within the depths. “ABZÛ” is from the oldest mythologies; AB, which means water, and ZÛ, which means to know. ABZÛ is the ocean of knowledge.









How to Download & Install ABZU

Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once ABZU is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to ABZU.v1.1.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the ABZU folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

ABZU Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out ABZU Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7, 64-bit

Windows 7, 64-bit Processor: 3.0GHz CPU Dual Core

3.0GHz CPU Dual Core Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GTX 750 / Radeon R7 260X

Geforce GTX 750 / Radeon R7 260X DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 6 GB obtainable area

6 GB obtainable area Sound Card: DirectX appropriate sound card

Download Now









