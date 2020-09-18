Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator Free Download Full Version









Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator was launched on Oct 17, 2012

About The Game

Fulfill your dream of flying withAerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator! Aerofly FS 1 allows you to enter the world of flying in a high quality by no means seen earlier than. Aerofly FS 1 units a excessive worth on practical flight physics, extremely detailed plane and terrain and easy body charges. At the identical time,Aerofly FS 1 options an intuitive person interface and requires nearly no coaching time. Fly both along with your joystick, gamepad, mouse or keyboard. The extremely detailed plane and extremely practical flight physics offer you a surprising stage of realism. Take your seat within the cockpit and luxuriate in flying over the gorgeous surroundings of Switzerland with its incredible mountains. Choose the snug Robin DR-400 for sightseeing, use the Discus glider to climb in thermals or follow your aerobatic abilities in excessive efficiency plane just like the Extra 330. Experience the fun of pace flying the F-18 low-level by means of deep valleys and over the very best peaks of the Swiss alps. Key Features









Instructions

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Aerofly Fs 1 Flight Simulator is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Aerofly FS.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Aerofly Fs 1 Flight Simulator folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Aerofly Fs 1 Flight Simulator Free Download

Reminder: Don’t overlook to run ‘aeroflyFS_activator’ earlier than operating the sport, so you may activate it.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP SP2 / Windows Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8

Windows XP SP2 / Windows Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon64 X2

Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon64 X2 Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 4850 or NVIDIA GeForce 9600 with 512 MB

ATI Radeon HD 4850 or NVIDIA GeForce 9600 with 512 MB DirectX®: 9.0c

9.0c Hard Drive: 24 GB HD area

24 GB HD area Additional:For an optimum flying expertise the usage of a USB joystick is really useful.

