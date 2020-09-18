Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download (v1.0.8.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Airships: Conquer The Skies was launched on Aug 16, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aim Hero Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aim Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aim Hero was launched on Sep 5, 2016About The GameAim Hero is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Ancestors Legacy Special Edition Free Download (v61165) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors Legacy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors Legacy was launched on May 22, 2018About The GameTake command of your...
    Read more
    Games

    Agony Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Agony Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Agony was launched on May 29, 2018About The GameYou will start your journey as...
    Read more

    Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator Free Download Full Version




    Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator was launched on Oct 17, 2012

    About The Game

    Fulfill your dream of flying withAerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator! Aerofly FS 1 allows you to enter the world of flying in a high quality by no means seen earlier than. Aerofly FS 1 units a excessive worth on practical flight physics, extremely detailed plane and terrain and easy body charges. At the identical time,Aerofly FS 1 options an intuitive person interface and requires nearly no coaching time. Fly both along with your joystick, gamepad, mouse or keyboard. The extremely detailed plane and extremely practical flight physics offer you a surprising stage of realism. Take your seat within the cockpit and luxuriate in flying over the gorgeous surroundings of Switzerland with its incredible mountains. Choose the snug Robin DR-400 for sightseeing, use the Discus glider to climb in thermals or follow your aerobatic abilities in excessive efficiency plane just like the Extra 330. Experience the fun of pace flying the F-18 low-level by means of deep valleys and over the very best peaks of the Swiss alps. Key Features




    Instructions

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Aerofly Fs 1 Flight Simulator is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Aerofly FS.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Aerofly Fs 1 Flight Simulator folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Aerofly Fs 1 Flight Simulator Free Download

    Reminder: Don’t overlook to run ‘aeroflyFS_activator’ earlier than operating the sport, so you may activate it.

    System Requirements

    • OS:Windows XP SP2 / Windows Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8
    • Processor:Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon64 X2
    • Memory:2 GB RAM
    • Graphics:ATI Radeon HD 4850 or NVIDIA GeForce 9600 with 512 MB
    • DirectX®:9.0c
    • Hard Drive:24 GB HD area
    • Additional:For an optimum flying expertise the usage of a USB joystick is really useful.

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download (v1.0.8.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Airships: Conquer The Skies was launched on Aug 16, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aim Hero Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aim Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aim Hero was launched on Sep 5, 2016About The GameAim Hero is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Ancestors Legacy Special Edition Free Download (v61165) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors Legacy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors Legacy was launched on May 22, 2018About The GameTake command of your...
    Read more
    Games

    Agony Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Agony Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Agony was launched on May 29, 2018About The GameYou will start your journey as...
    Read more
    Games

    Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Free Download (v1.004 & DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Age Of Wonders: Planetfall was launched on Aug 6, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download (v1.0.8.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Airships: Conquer The Skies was launched on Aug 16, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aim Hero Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aim Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aim Hero was launched on Sep 5, 2016About The GameAim Hero is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Ancestors Legacy Special Edition Free Download (v61165) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors Legacy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors Legacy was launched on May 22, 2018About The GameTake command of your...
    Read more
    Games

    Agony Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Agony Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Agony was launched on May 29, 2018About The GameYou will start your journey as...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Assassins Creed Brotherhood Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed Brotherhood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Brotherhood was launched on Mar 22, 2011About The GameLive and...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed III Remastered was launched on Mar 29, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed 3 was launched on Nov 20, 2012About The GameThe American...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition was launched on Mar 9,...
    Read more
    Games

    Ashen Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ashen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ashen was launched on Dec 06, 2018About The GameAshen is an open world co-op...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020