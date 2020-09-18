Friday, September 18, 2020
    Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Free Download (v1.004 & DLC’s) Full Version




    Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Age Of Wonders: Planetfall was launched on Aug 6, 2019

    About The Game

    Emerge from the cosmic darkish age of a fallen galactic empire to construct a brand new future to your folks. Age of Wonders: Planetfall is the brand new technique recreation from Triumph Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Age of Wonders collection, bringing all of the thrilling tactical turn-based fight and in-depth empire constructing of its predecessors to area in an all-new, sci-fi setting. Build your empire with one in all six distinctive factions, starting from the militant Vanguard to the dinosaur-riding Amazons and the cyborg-zombies of the Assembly. Progress by way of every faction’s missions utilizing your wits, army energy and diplomacy, exploring planetary ruins and encountering different survivors as you unravel the historical past of a shattered civilization. Fight, construct, negotiate and technologically advance your strategy to utopia in a deep single participant marketing campaign, on random skirmish maps, and in opposition to buddies in multiplayer.




    How to Download & Install Age Of Wonders: Planetfall

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Age Of Wonders: Planetfall is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Age.of.Wonders.Planetfall.v1.004.Incl.DLCs.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Age Of Wonders: Planetfall folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Free Download

    Age Of Wonders: Planetfall (v1.004 & DLC’s)
    Size: 5.64 GB

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64-bit variations)
    • Processor: Intel Core i5 (third Generation) or AMD FX Series processor (or equivalents)
    • Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Graphics: nVidia GTX 650Ti 1GB or AMD Radeon HD 7770 (or equivalents)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 20 GB accessible area
    • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with newest drivers

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

