Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download (v1.0.8.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Airships: Conquer The Skies was launched on Aug 16, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aim Hero Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aim Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aim Hero was launched on Sep 5, 2016About The GameAim Hero is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Ancestors Legacy Special Edition Free Download (v61165) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors Legacy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors Legacy was launched on May 22, 2018About The GameTake command of your...
    Read more
    Games

    Agony Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Agony Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Agony was launched on May 29, 2018About The GameYou will start your journey as...
    Read more

    Aim Hero Free Download Full Version




    Aim Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aim Hero was launched on Sep 5, 2016

    About The Game

    Aim Hero is an final answer for working towards firing accuracy to do higher in FPS video games. Mouse sensitivity settings imported from standard video games; More than 8 coaching modes and three issue ranges every. Detailed statistics are offered as every coaching is accomplished and the perfect scores are saved robotically.

    Instructions

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Aim Hero is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to AimHero.Incl.Update.5.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Aim Hero folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Aim Hero Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Aim Hero Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10
    • Processor: 2.2 GHz Dual Core
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 512 MB RAM
    • Storage: 350 MB out there house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download (v1.0.8.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Airships: Conquer The Skies was launched on Aug 16, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Ancestors Legacy Special Edition Free Download (v61165) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors Legacy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors Legacy was launched on May 22, 2018About The GameTake command of your...
    Read more
    Games

    Agony Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Agony Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Agony was launched on May 29, 2018About The GameYou will start your journey as...
    Read more
    Games

    Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Free Download (v1.004 & DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Age Of Wonders: Planetfall was launched on Aug 6, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator was launched on Oct 17,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download (v1.0.8.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Airships: Conquer The Skies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Airships: Conquer The Skies was launched on Aug 16, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aim Hero Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aim Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aim Hero was launched on Sep 5, 2016About The GameAim Hero is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Ancestors Legacy Special Edition Free Download (v61165) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors Legacy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors Legacy was launched on May 22, 2018About The GameTake command of your...
    Read more
    Games

    Agony Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Agony Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Agony was launched on May 29, 2018About The GameYou will start your journey as...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Assassins Creed Brotherhood Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed Brotherhood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Brotherhood was launched on Mar 22, 2011About The GameLive and...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed III Remastered was launched on Mar 29, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed 3 was launched on Nov 20, 2012About The GameThe American...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition was launched on Mar 9,...
    Read more
    Games

    Ashen Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ashen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ashen was launched on Dec 06, 2018About The GameAshen is an open world co-op...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020