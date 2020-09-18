Friday, September 18, 2020
    Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed Free Download (v220416) Full Version




    Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed was launched on May 26, 2015

    About The Game

    Akihabara. “Akiba,” for brief. This suburban Tokyo ward’s seen all of it, from Japan’s post-war reconstruction to the financial bubblegum disaster of the ’80s. Always on the reducing fringe of progress, with slightly one thing to supply even probably the most fetishistic of appetites, it was nearly inevitable that this singular technocracy of indulgence would give start to an entire new sort of urge for food altogether. Enter, the “Synthisters” – vampires who prey upon the life vitality of the city’s unsuspecting figurine-chasers, maid café connoisseurs and cosplayers. Those victimized by Synthisters tackle the properties of their attackers whereas additionally withdrawing from society and turning into veritable shut-ins as a result of their newfound deadly weak spot to daylight. AKIBA’S TRIP tells the story of 1 such unlucky soul: a younger man named Nanashi who was lured right into a entice by the promise of uncommon character items and remodeled into one of many strolling undead. He, nevertheless, was spared the worst of his destiny by the bloody kiss of a mysterious Synthister hunter named Shizuku. Together with the remainder of his companions in a company unofficially dubbed the “Akiba Freedom Fighters,” Nanashi and Shizuku should uncover the reality behind the Synthister plague and save Akiba from being overrun by violent, delinquent vitality vampires.




    How to Download & Install Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to AKIBAS.TRIP.Undead.Undressed.v220416.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Akiba’s Trip: Undead Undressed folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista (SP2)
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-530 @ 2.93 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 810 @ 2.60 GHz
    • Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 / ATI Radeon HD 5870 (1GB VRAM)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 3 GB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: Compatible with DirectX 11

    Download Now




