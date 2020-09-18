Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs was launched on Sep 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amid Evil Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amid Evil Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amid Evil was launched on Jun 20, 2019About The GameGame Features:How to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    American Fugitive Free Download (v1.0.17341) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    American Fugitive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. American Fugitive was launched on May 21, 2019About The GameInspired by traditional GTA,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amazing Frog? Free Download (vf0.2.9i) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amazing Frog? Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amazing Frog? was launched on Nov 20, 2014About The GameAmazing Frog? is a...
    Read more

    Alien: Isolation Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Alien: Isolation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Alien: Isolation was launched on Oct 6, 2014

    About The Game

    Discover the true that means of concern in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an environment of fixed dread and mortal hazard. Fifteen years after the occasions of Alien™, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda enters a determined battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the reality behind her mom’s disappearance. As Amanda, you’ll navigate by means of an more and more unstable world as you end up confronted on all sides by a panicked, determined inhabitants and an unpredictable, ruthless Alien. Underpowered and underprepared, you will need to scavenge assets, improvise options and use your wits, not simply to reach your mission, however to easily keep alive.




    Instructions

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Alien: Isolation is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Alien Isolation + ALL DLC’s.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Alien: Isolation folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Alien: Isolation Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Alien: Isolation Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 (32bit)
    • Processor: 3.16Ghz Intel Core 2 Duo E8500
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 1GB (AMD Radeon HD 5550 or Nvidia GeForce GT 430)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 35 GB obtainable area

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs was launched on Sep 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amid Evil Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amid Evil Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amid Evil was launched on Jun 20, 2019About The GameGame Features:How to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    American Fugitive Free Download (v1.0.17341) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    American Fugitive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. American Fugitive was launched on May 21, 2019About The GameInspired by traditional GTA,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amazing Frog? Free Download (vf0.2.9i) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amazing Frog? Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amazing Frog? was launched on Nov 20, 2014About The GameAmazing Frog? is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Aliens Vs. Predator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aliens Vs. Predator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aliens Vs. Predator was launched on Feb 16, 2010About The GameBringing the...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs was launched on Sep 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amid Evil Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amid Evil Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amid Evil was launched on Jun 20, 2019About The GameGame Features:How to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    American Fugitive Free Download (v1.0.17341) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    American Fugitive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. American Fugitive was launched on May 21, 2019About The GameInspired by traditional GTA,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amazing Frog? Free Download (vf0.2.9i) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amazing Frog? Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amazing Frog? was launched on Nov 20, 2014About The GameAmazing Frog? is a...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Assassins Creed Syndicate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was launched on Nov 18, 2015About The GameLondon, 1868....
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Rogue Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed Rogue Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Rogue was launched on Mar 9, 2015About The GameStory18th century,...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Revelations Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Revelations Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Revelations was launched on Nov 29, 2011About The GameWhen a...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Origins Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Origins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Origins was launched on Oct 26, 2017About The GameAncient Egypt,...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was launched on Oct 5, 2018About The GameChoose your...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020