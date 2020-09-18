Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs was launched on Sep 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amid Evil Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amid Evil Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amid Evil was launched on Jun 20, 2019About The GameGame Features:How to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    American Fugitive Free Download (v1.0.17341) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    American Fugitive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. American Fugitive was launched on May 21, 2019About The GameInspired by traditional GTA,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amazing Frog? Free Download (vf0.2.9i) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amazing Frog? Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amazing Frog? was launched on Nov 20, 2014About The GameAmazing Frog? is a...
    Read more

    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download Full Version




    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs was launched on Sep 10, 2013

    About The Game

    This world is a Machine. A Machine for Pigs. Fit just for the slaughtering of Pigs. From the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Dear Esther comes a brand new first-person horrorgame that can drag you to the depths of greed, energy and insanity. It will bury its snout into your ribs and it’ll eat your coronary heart. The yr is 1899. Wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus awakes in his mattress, wracked with fever and haunted by goals of a darkish and hellish engine. Tortured by visions of a disastrous expedition to Mexico, damaged on the failing goals of an industrial utopia, wracked with guilt and tropical illness, he wakes right into a nightmare. The home is silent, the bottom beneath him shaking on the will of some infernal machine: all he is aware of is that his kids are in grave peril, and it’s as much as him to save lots of them.




    How to Download & Install Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Amnesia.A.Machine.For.Pigs.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download

    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
    Size: 2.60 GB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista
    • Processor: High-range Intel Core i3 / AMD A6 CPU or equal.
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Mid-range NVIDIA GeForce 200 / AMD Radeon HD 5000. Integrated Intel HD Graphics ought to work however will not be supported; issues are typically solved with a driver replace.
    • Storage: 5 GB accessible area

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Amid Evil Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amid Evil Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amid Evil was launched on Jun 20, 2019About The GameGame Features:How to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    American Fugitive Free Download (v1.0.17341) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    American Fugitive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. American Fugitive was launched on May 21, 2019About The GameInspired by traditional GTA,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amazing Frog? Free Download (vf0.2.9i) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amazing Frog? Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amazing Frog? was launched on Nov 20, 2014About The GameAmazing Frog? is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Aliens Vs. Predator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aliens Vs. Predator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aliens Vs. Predator was launched on Feb 16, 2010About The GameBringing the...
    Read more
    Games

    Alien: Isolation Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Alien: Isolation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Alien: Isolation was launched on Oct 6, 2014About The GameDiscover the true that...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs was launched on Sep 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amid Evil Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amid Evil Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amid Evil was launched on Jun 20, 2019About The GameGame Features:How to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    American Fugitive Free Download (v1.0.17341) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    American Fugitive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. American Fugitive was launched on May 21, 2019About The GameInspired by traditional GTA,...
    Read more
    Games

    Amazing Frog? Free Download (vf0.2.9i) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Amazing Frog? Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amazing Frog? was launched on Nov 20, 2014About The GameAmazing Frog? is a...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Assassins Creed Syndicate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was launched on Nov 18, 2015About The GameLondon, 1868....
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Rogue Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed Rogue Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Rogue was launched on Mar 9, 2015About The GameStory18th century,...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Revelations Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Revelations Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Revelations was launched on Nov 29, 2011About The GameWhen a...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Origins Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Origins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Origins was launched on Oct 26, 2017About The GameAncient Egypt,...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was launched on Oct 5, 2018About The GameChoose your...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020