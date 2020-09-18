Amnesia: The Dark Descent Free Download Full Version

Amnesia: The Dark Descent Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amnesia: The Dark Descent was launched on Sep 8, 2010
About The Game
The final remaining recollections fade away into darkness. Your thoughts is a large number and solely a sense of being hunted stays. You should escape. Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a primary particular person survival horror. A recreation about immersion, discovery and dwelling via a nightmare. An expertise that can chill you to the core. You stumble via the slim corridors because the distant cry is heard. It is getting nearer. Amnesia: The Dark Descent places you within the sneakers of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate citadel, barely remembering something about his previous. Exploring the eerie pathways, you will need to additionally take a part of Daniel’s troubled recollections. The horror doesn’t solely come from the surface, however from the within as effectively. A disturbing odyssey into the darkish corners of the human thoughts awaits.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows XP/Vista/7
- Processor: 2.0Ghz – Low price range CPUs resembling Celeron or Duron must be at about twice the CPU pace
- Memory: 2 GB
- Hard Drive: 3GB
- Graphics: Radeon X1000/GF 6 – Integrated graphics and really low price range playing cards won’t work.