Saturday, September 19, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Beast Battle Simulator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Beast Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Beast Battle Simulator was launched on Feb 22, 2018About The GameBeast Battle...
    Read more
    Games

    Bioshock Free Download (Original) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bioshock Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock was launched on Aug 21, 2007About The GameBioShock is a shooter not like...
    Read more
    Games

    Border Officer Free Download (v0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Border Officer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Border Officer was launched on Apr 16, 2019About The GameWelcome to Stavronzka! Usually...
    Read more
    Games

    Attack On Titan 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Attack On Titan 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Attack On Titan 2 – A.o.t.2 – was launched on Mar...
    Read more

    Amnesia: The Dark Descent Free Download Full Version




    Amnesia: The Dark Descent Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amnesia: The Dark Descent was launched on Sep 8, 2010

    About The Game

    The final remaining recollections fade away into darkness. Your thoughts is a large number and solely a sense of being hunted stays. You should escape. Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a primary particular person survival horror. A recreation about immersion, discovery and dwelling via a nightmare. An expertise that can chill you to the core. You stumble via the slim corridors because the distant cry is heard. It is getting nearer. Amnesia: The Dark Descent places you within the sneakers of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate citadel, barely remembering something about his previous. Exploring the eerie pathways, you will need to additionally take a part of Daniel’s troubled recollections. The horror doesn’t solely come from the surface, however from the within as effectively. A disturbing odyssey into the darkish corners of the human thoughts awaits.




    Instructions

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Amnesia: The Dark Descent is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Amnesia – The Dark Descent.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Amnesia: The Dark Descent folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Amnesia: The Dark Descent Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Amnesia: The Dark Descent Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/Vista/7
    • Processor: 2.0Ghz – Low price range CPUs resembling Celeron or Duron must be at about twice the CPU pace
    • Memory: 2 GB
    • Hard Drive: 3GB
    • Graphics: Radeon X1000/GF 6 – Integrated graphics and really low price range playing cards won’t work.

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Beast Battle Simulator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Beast Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Beast Battle Simulator was launched on Feb 22, 2018About The GameBeast Battle...
    Read more
    Games

    Bioshock Free Download (Original) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bioshock Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock was launched on Aug 21, 2007About The GameBioShock is a shooter not like...
    Read more
    Games

    Border Officer Free Download (v0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Border Officer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Border Officer was launched on Apr 16, 2019About The GameWelcome to Stavronzka! Usually...
    Read more
    Games

    Attack On Titan 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Attack On Titan 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Attack On Titan 2 – A.o.t.2 – was launched on Mar...
    Read more
    Games

    ATOMEGA Free Download (v49346) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ATOMEGA Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ATOMEGA was launched on Sep 19, 2017About The GameGrow, struggle, acquire and evade within...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Beast Battle Simulator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Beast Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Beast Battle Simulator was launched on Feb 22, 2018About The GameBeast Battle...
    Read more
    Games

    Bioshock Free Download (Original) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bioshock Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock was launched on Aug 21, 2007About The GameBioShock is a shooter not like...
    Read more
    Games

    Border Officer Free Download (v0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Border Officer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Border Officer was launched on Apr 16, 2019About The GameWelcome to Stavronzka! Usually...
    Read more
    Games

    Attack On Titan 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Attack On Titan 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Attack On Titan 2 – A.o.t.2 – was launched on Mar...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey was launched on Aug 27, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue was...
    Read more
    Games

    ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game Free Download (v1.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game was launched on Dec 19,...
    Read more
    Games

    Atlantic Fleet Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Atlantic Fleet Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Atlantic Fleet was launched on Feb 25, 2016About The GameTurn primarily based tactical...
    Read more
    Games

    Astrologaster Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Astrologaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Astrologaster was launched on May 9, 2019About The GamePlay as ‘Doctor’ Simon Forman –...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020