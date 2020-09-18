Amnesia: The Dark Descent Free Download Full Version









Amnesia: The Dark Descent Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amnesia: The Dark Descent was launched on Sep 8, 2010

About The Game

The final remaining recollections fade away into darkness. Your thoughts is a large number and solely a sense of being hunted stays. You should escape. Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a primary particular person survival horror. A recreation about immersion, discovery and dwelling via a nightmare. An expertise that can chill you to the core. You stumble via the slim corridors because the distant cry is heard. It is getting nearer. Amnesia: The Dark Descent places you within the sneakers of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate citadel, barely remembering something about his previous. Exploring the eerie pathways, you will need to additionally take a part of Daniel’s troubled recollections. The horror doesn’t solely come from the surface, however from the within as effectively. A disturbing odyssey into the darkish corners of the human thoughts awaits.









Instructions

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Amnesia: The Dark Descent is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Amnesia – The Dark Descent.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Amnesia: The Dark Descent folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Amnesia: The Dark Descent Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP/Vista/7

Windows XP/Vista/7 Processor: 2.0Ghz – Low price range CPUs resembling Celeron or Duron must be at about twice the CPU pace

2.0Ghz – Low price range CPUs resembling Celeron or Duron must be at about twice the CPU pace Memory: 2 GB

2 GB Hard Drive: 3GB

3GB Graphics: Radeon X1000/GF 6 – Integrated graphics and really low price range playing cards won’t work.

Download Now









