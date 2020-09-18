Arizona Sunshine Free Download Full Version









Arizona Sunshine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arizona Sunshine was launched on Dec 6, 2016

Virtual actuality meets the zombie apocalypse! Arizona Sunshine is a first-person shooter constructed solely for VR that immerses you in a post-apocalyptic southwestern America overrun by zombies. When you hear a flash of a human voice on the radio, your hopes surge – there are survivors out within the blistering warmth of the post-apocalyptic Grand Canyon state! Armed with little greater than your motion-controlled weapons and the scarce ammo and consumables you discover alongside the way in which, it’s good to navigate the hordes of zombies coming on your mind in your determined seek for human contact. Developed from the bottom up for HTC Vive and Oculus, Arizona Sunshine places you within the midst of a zombie apocalypse. Handle weapons with real-life actions, freely discover a post-apocalyptic world, and put your survival expertise to the check in VR – placing the undead again to relaxation is extra thrilling than ever earlier than.









Once Arizona Sunshine is downloaded, extract the .zip file and run the exe application. Make sure to run the game as administrator.

OS: Windows 7 – 64 bit

Windows 7 – 64 bit Processor: Intel i5-4590 equal or larger

Intel i5-4590 equal or larger Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD equal or larger

NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD equal or larger DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 12 GB obtainable area

12 GB obtainable area Additional Notes: VR Headset required, 2x USB 3.0 ports

