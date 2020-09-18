Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Animal Super Squad Free Download (v1.2.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Animal Super Squad Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Animal Super Squad was launched on May 15, 2018About The GameAnimal Super...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Brotherhood Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed Brotherhood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Brotherhood was launched on Mar 22, 2011About The GameLive and...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed III Remastered was launched on Mar 29, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed 3 was launched on Nov 20, 2012About The GameThe American...
    Read more

    Armored Brigade Free Download (v1.023 & DLC) Full Version




    Armored Brigade Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Armored Brigade was launched on Nov 15, 2018

    About The Game

    Focusing on delivering a sensible, genuine command expertise, Armored Brigade is a tactical struggle recreation specializing in mixed arms operations set in opposition to the background of a Cold War gone sizzling. With potential engagements dates starting from 1965 to 1991, Armored Brigade combines gritty realism with difficult gameplay because the West and East collide in a spectacular vogue throughout large battlefields. The recreation has drawn inspiration from classics reminiscent of Steel Panthers, Close Combat and Combat Mission.




    How to Download & Install Armored Brigade

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Armored Brigade is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Armored.Brigade.v1.023.Incl.DLC.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Armored Brigade folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Armored Brigade Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Armored Brigade Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10
    • Processor: 1 GHz
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 suitable video card with 512 MB VRAM
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 408 MB storage

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Animal Super Squad Free Download (v1.2.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Animal Super Squad Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Animal Super Squad was launched on May 15, 2018About The GameAnimal Super...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Brotherhood Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed Brotherhood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Brotherhood was launched on Mar 22, 2011About The GameLive and...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed III Remastered was launched on Mar 29, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed 3 was launched on Nov 20, 2012About The GameThe American...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition was launched on Mar 9,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Animal Super Squad Free Download (v1.2.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Animal Super Squad Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Animal Super Squad was launched on May 15, 2018About The GameAnimal Super...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Brotherhood Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed Brotherhood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Brotherhood was launched on Mar 22, 2011About The GameLive and...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed III Remastered was launched on Mar 29, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed 3 was launched on Nov 20, 2012About The GameThe American...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Cube World Free Download (BETA) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cube World Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cube World was launched on Sep 30, 2019About The GameCube World is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Crystar Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crystar Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crystar was launched on Aug 27, 2019About The GameFor after I weep, then I'm...
    Read more
    Games

    Crysis Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crysis Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crysis was launched on Nov 13, 2007About The GameAn epic story thrusts gamers into...
    Read more
    Games

    Crysis 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crysis 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crysis 3 was launched on Feb 19, 2013.About The GameCrysis 3 is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition was launched on Mar 22,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020