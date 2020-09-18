Assassins Creed 3 Free Download Full Version









Assassins Creed 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed 3 was launched on Nov 20, 2012

About The Game

The American Colonies, 1775. It’s a time of civil unrest and political upheaval within the Americas. As a Native American murderer fights to guard his land and his folks, he’ll ignite the flames of a younger nation’s revolution. Assassin’s Creed® III takes you again to the American Revolutionary War, however not the one you’ve examine in historical past books…Key Features: As a Native American murderer, get rid of your enemies with weapons, bows, tomahawks, and extra!

Instructions

System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista® (SP2) / Windows® 7 (SP1) / Windows® 8

Processor: 2.60 GHz Intel® Core™2 Duo E8200 or 2.60 GHz AMD Athlon™ II X4 620

Memory: 2 GB

Graphics: 512 MB DirectX® 10—compliant with Shader Model 4.0 or increased (see supported record)*

DirectX®: 10

Hard Drive: 17 GB

Sound: DirectX 10—compliant (5.1 encompass sound advisable)

