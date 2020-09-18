Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Unity Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Unity Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Unity was launched on Nov 11, 2014About The GameAssassin’s Creed®...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Syndicate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was launched on Nov 18, 2015About The GameLondon, 1868....
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Rogue Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed Rogue Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Rogue was launched on Mar 9, 2015About The GameStory18th century,...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Revelations Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Revelations Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Revelations was launched on Nov 29, 2011About The GameWhen a...
    Read more

    Assassins Creed Liberation HD Free Download Full Version




    Assassins Creed Liberation HD Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Liberation HD was launched on Jan 15, 2014

    About The Game

    Introducing Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD, the placing chapter of the pre-American Revolution Assassin’s Creed saga which arrives for the primary time on HD consoles and PC. With improved gameplay, a deeper story, and HD graphics, Liberation is an immersive and full Assassin’s Creed expertise. The 12 months is 1765. As the occasions main as much as the American Revolution warmth up within the north, Spanish forces plan to take management of Louisiana within the south – however they’ve but to reckon with Aveline, a lethal Assassin who will use each weapon and skill in her arsenal on her quest for freedom. . Whether eliminating her enemies along with her a number of assassinations method or luring them into lethal traps utilizing her instruments, Aveline strikes mortal concern into the hearts of those that stand in her method.




    Instructions

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Assassins Creed Liberation HD is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Assassins Creed Liberation HD folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Assassins Creed Liberation HD Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Assassins Creed Liberation HD Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8 / 8.1 (each 32/64bit variations)
    • Processor: Intel Core i3 2105 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom 2 X4 955 @ 3.2GHz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 8800GT or AMD Radeon HD4870 (512MB VRAM & Shader Model 4.0)
    • Storage: 3500 MB accessible house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Unity Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Unity Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Unity was launched on Nov 11, 2014About The GameAssassin’s Creed®...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Syndicate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was launched on Nov 18, 2015About The GameLondon, 1868....
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Rogue Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed Rogue Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Rogue was launched on Mar 9, 2015About The GameStory18th century,...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Revelations Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Revelations Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Revelations was launched on Nov 29, 2011About The GameWhen a...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Origins Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Origins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Origins was launched on Oct 26, 2017About The GameAncient Egypt,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Unity Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Unity Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Unity was launched on Nov 11, 2014About The GameAssassin’s Creed®...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Syndicate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was launched on Nov 18, 2015About The GameLondon, 1868....
    Read more
    Games

    Assassins Creed Rogue Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassins Creed Rogue Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassins Creed Rogue was launched on Mar 9, 2015About The GameStory18th century,...
    Read more
    Games

    Assassin’s Creed Revelations Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Assassin’s Creed Revelations Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Assassin’s Creed Revelations was launched on Nov 29, 2011About The GameWhen a...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation was launched on Jul 23,...
    Read more
    Games

    Darksiders III Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Darksiders III Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Darksiders III was launched on Nov 27, 2018About The GameReturn to an apocalyptic...
    Read more
    Games

    Darksiders II Free Download (Original) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Darksiders II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Darksiders II was launched on Aug 14, 2012About The GameBecome the terrifying drive...
    Read more
    Games

    Darkest Hour: A Hearts Of Iron Game Free Download (v1.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Darkest Hour: A Hearts Of Iron Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Darkest Hour: A Hearts Of Iron Game was...
    Read more
    Games

    Dark Souls: Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dark Souls: Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dark Souls: Remastered was launched on May 23, 2018About The GameThen, there...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020