Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Atomicrops Free Download (v0.11.3f4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Atomicrops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Atomicrops was launched on Oct 09, 2019About The GameAtomicrops is an action-packed roguelite farming...
    Read more
    Games

    Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey was launched on Aug 27, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue was...
    Read more
    Games

    ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game Free Download (v1.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game was launched on Dec 19,...
    Read more

    ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game Free Download (v1.1) Full Version




    ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game was launched on Dec 19, 2018

    About The Game

    ATOM RPG is a post-apocalyptic indie recreation, impressed by basic CRPGs: Fallout, Wasteland, System Shock, Deus Ex, Baldur’s Gate and plenty of others. In 1986 each the Soviet Union and the Western Bloc have been destroyed in mutual nuclear bombings. You are one of many survivors of the nuclear Holocaust. Your mission – to discover the wild and wondrous world of the Soviet Wasteland. To earn your home underneath the solar. And to research a shadowy conspiracy, geared toward destroying all that’s left of life on Earth.




    How to Download & Install ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Atom.RPG.v1.1.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 64-bit (7 SP1/8/8.1/10)
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo / AMD Phenom II
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 / Radeon HD 4670 1GB / Intel HD 4600
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 10 GB out there house
    • Sound Card: DirectX suitable sound card

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Atomicrops Free Download (v0.11.3f4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Atomicrops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Atomicrops was launched on Oct 09, 2019About The GameAtomicrops is an action-packed roguelite farming...
    Read more
    Games

    Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey was launched on Aug 27, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue was...
    Read more
    Games

    Atlantic Fleet Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Atlantic Fleet Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Atlantic Fleet was launched on Feb 25, 2016About The GameTurn primarily based tactical...
    Read more
    Games

    Astrologaster Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Astrologaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Astrologaster was launched on May 9, 2019About The GamePlay as ‘Doctor’ Simon Forman –...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Atomicrops Free Download (v0.11.3f4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Atomicrops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Atomicrops was launched on Oct 09, 2019About The GameAtomicrops is an action-packed roguelite farming...
    Read more
    Games

    Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey was launched on Aug 27, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue was...
    Read more
    Games

    ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game Free Download (v1.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic Indie Game was launched on Dec 19,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    DEADBOLT Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    DEADBOLT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. DEADBOLT was launched on Mar 14, 2016About The GameDEADBOLT is a particularly difficult stealth-action...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space was launched on Oct 20, 2008About The GameA large deep-space mining...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space 3 was launched on Feb 05, 2013About The GameDead Space...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space 2 was launched on Jan 25, 2011About The GameIn Dead...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Or Alive 6 Free Download (v1.04A & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Or Alive 6 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Or Alive 6 was launched on Feb 28, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020