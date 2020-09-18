Friday, September 18, 2020
    Atomicrops Free Download (v0.11.3f4) Full Version




    Atomicrops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Atomicrops was launched on Oct 09, 2019

    About The Game

    Atomicrops is an action-packed roguelite farming simulator the place you have to domesticate and defend the final farm within the post-apocalypse wasteland. Farm mutated crops, marry townsfolk, and kill each mutant creature that tries to invade!

    How to Download & Install Atomicrops

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Atomicrops is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Atomicrops.Ghosts.n.Gourds.Early.Access.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Atomicrops folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Atomicrops Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Atomicrops Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 SP1 (x64)
    • Processor: AMD Athlon X4 5350, Intel Core i3-2100T or equal
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GTX 480M, Radeon HD 6790 or equal
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 500 MB obtainable area
    • Additional Notes: Game ought to run in a minimum of 30 FPS on LOW video settings

