Friday, September 18, 2020
    Borderlands 3 Free Download Full Version




    Borderlands 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands 3 was launched on Sep 13, 2019

    About The Game

    How to Download & Install Borderlands 3

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Borderlands 3 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Borderlands.3.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Borderlands 3 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Borderlands 3 Free Download




    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7/8/10 (newest service pack)
    • Processor: AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)
    • Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Graphics: AMD Radeon™ HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 75 GB obtainable area

    Download Now




