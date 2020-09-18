Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Democracy 3 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Democracy 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Democracy 3 was launched on Oct 14, 2013About The GameHave you ever wished...
    Read more
    Games

    Deliver Us The Moon Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Deliver Us The Moon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Deliver Us The Moon was launched on Oct 10, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Borderlands 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Borderlands 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands 3 was launched on Sep 13, 2019About The GameHow to Download &...
    Read more

    Carx Drift Racing Online Free Download (v16.08.2019) Full Version




    Carx Drift Racing Online Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Carx Drift Racing Online was launched on Nov 17, 2017

    About The Game

    CarX Drift Racing is all about sensible driving physics, detailed customization and tuning of automobile parameters, quite a few cities and particular racing monitor areas, an array of vinyls to design the look of your automobile, open on-line rooms and competitions enhanced with new graphics.

    How to Download & Install Carx Drift Racing Online

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Carx Drift Racing Online is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to CarX.Drift.Racing.Online.v16.08.2019.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Carx Drift Racing Online folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Carx Drift Racing Online Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Carx Drift Racing Online Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7, 8, 10
    • Processor: Intel i5 4590 or AMD Ryzen3 1200
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 2 GB (GeForce 950GT / AMD R9 270)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 4 GB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: Sound card suitable with DirectX® 9.0с
    • Additional Notes: The utility’s stability will not be assured on Intel HD Graphics and AMD HD Radeon on-board graphics playing cards.

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Democracy 3 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Democracy 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Democracy 3 was launched on Oct 14, 2013About The GameHave you ever wished...
    Read more
    Games

    Deliver Us The Moon Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Deliver Us The Moon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Deliver Us The Moon was launched on Oct 10, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Borderlands 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Borderlands 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands 3 was launched on Sep 13, 2019About The GameHow to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    Contra: Rogue Corps Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Contra: Rogue Corps Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Contra: Rogue Corps was launched on Sep 24, 2019About The GameCONTRA is...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Democracy 3 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Democracy 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Democracy 3 was launched on Oct 14, 2013About The GameHave you ever wished...
    Read more
    Games

    Deliver Us The Moon Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Deliver Us The Moon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Deliver Us The Moon was launched on Oct 10, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Borderlands 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Borderlands 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands 3 was launched on Sep 13, 2019About The GameHow to Download &...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Contagion VR: Outbreak Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Contagion VR: Outbreak was launched on Jun 29, 2018About The GameContagion VR:...
    Read more
    Games

    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 was launched on Feb 25,...
    Read more
    Games

    Cat Quest II Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cat Quest II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cat Quest II was launched on Sep 24, 2019About The GameCAT QUEST...
    Read more
    Games

    Condemned: Criminal Origins Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Condemned: Criminal Origins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Condemned: Criminal Origins was launched on Apr 11, 2006About The GameWhat twists...
    Read more
    Games

    Conan Unconquered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Conan Unconquered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Conan Unconquered was launched on May 29, 2019About The GameAssemble a large military,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020