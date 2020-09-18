Contra: Rogue Corps Free Download Full Version

Contra: Rogue Corps Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Contra: Rogue Corps was launched on Sep 24, 2019
About The Game
CONTRA is again! Two years after the Alien Wars ended, the Damned City erupts from the ultimate battleground. From the midst of the chaos, a bunch of scoundrels emerge. They won’t be typical heroes, however they’re right here to save lots of the world… or get wealthy making an attempt. Featuring motion packed battles, customisable gear, gigantic bosses and explosive multiplayer motion.
How to Download & Install Contra: Rogue Corps
Size: 10.24 GB
System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
- OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64 bit) (64 bit OS required)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.20GHz)
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2GB) or higher (DirectX 11 card Required)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 14 GB accessible area
- Additional Notes: Controller required to play