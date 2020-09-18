Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Crest – An Indirect God Sim Free Download (v1.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crest – An Indirect God Sim Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crest – An Indirect God Sim was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Crashlands Free Download (v1.4.9) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crashlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crashlands was launched on Jan 21, 2016About The GameCraft, battle, and quest your manner...
    Read more
    Games

    Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was launched on Jun 29,...
    Read more
    Games

    Corpse Party Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Corpse Party Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Corpse Party was launched on Apr 25, 2016About The GameKisaragi Academy scholar Mayu...
    Read more

    Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows Free Download (v20190223) Full Version




    Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows was launched on Oct 29, 2018

    About The Game

    An anthology sequence that serves as a Corpse Party sequel, prequel, midquel, and alternate universe story multi functional, Corpse Party: Book of Shadows is a horror/journey sport developed by MAGES. (previously 5pb. Games) and revealed below the supervision of the unique sequence creators at Team GrisGris. Corpse Party: Book of Shadows builds upon the occasions of the primary sport, exploring or re-exploring previous incidents, characters, and factors of view, and permitting the participant to flee lots of the deaths that occurred beforehand, thus steering them towards all-new (albeit not essentially higher) outcomes. This PC model updates the unique PSP system model’s artwork to HD and provides full mouse assist for genuine point-and-click gameplay, offering the definitive Corpse Party: Book of Shadows expertise for sequence followers who’re desperate to delve a little bit deeper into its storied lore. Before, throughout, and after the occasions of Corpse Party—within the canon universe, in addition to in a number of alternate timelines—the scholars of Kisaragi Academy, Byakudan Senior High, Paulownia High, and Musashigawa Middle School had way more experiences inside the cursed halls of Heavenly Host Elementary than the tales usually recount. How would occasions have unfolded, for instance, in a universe the place every scholar went into the Sachiko Ever After ritual with an unconscious consciousness of every thing that was going to occur to them?




    How to Download & Install Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Corpse.Party.Book.of.Shadows.v20190223.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/Windows Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8/Windows 10
    • Processor: 1.5 GHz
    • Memory: 512 MB RAM
    • Graphics: 64 MB VRAM, 3D accelerator appropriate w/ DirectX 9.0c
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 6 GB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: Compatible with DirectX 9.0c

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Crest – An Indirect God Sim Free Download (v1.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crest – An Indirect God Sim Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crest – An Indirect God Sim was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Crashlands Free Download (v1.4.9) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crashlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crashlands was launched on Jan 21, 2016About The GameCraft, battle, and quest your manner...
    Read more
    Games

    Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was launched on Jun 29,...
    Read more
    Games

    Corpse Party Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Corpse Party Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Corpse Party was launched on Apr 25, 2016About The GameKisaragi Academy scholar Mayu...
    Read more
    Games

    Dark Souls 2 Free Download (ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dark Souls 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dark Souls 2 was launched on Apr 25, 2014About The GameDeveloped by...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Crest – An Indirect God Sim Free Download (v1.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crest – An Indirect God Sim Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crest – An Indirect God Sim was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Crashlands Free Download (v1.4.9) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crashlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crashlands was launched on Jan 21, 2016About The GameCraft, battle, and quest your manner...
    Read more
    Games

    Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was launched on Jun 29,...
    Read more
    Games

    Corpse Party Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Corpse Party Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Corpse Party was launched on Apr 25, 2016About The GameKisaragi Academy scholar Mayu...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Deliver Us The Moon Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Deliver Us The Moon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Deliver Us The Moon was launched on Oct 10, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Borderlands 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Borderlands 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands 3 was launched on Sep 13, 2019About The GameHow to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    Contra: Rogue Corps Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Contra: Rogue Corps Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Contra: Rogue Corps was launched on Sep 24, 2019About The GameCONTRA is...
    Read more
    Games

    Construction Simulator 2015 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Construction Simulator 2015 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Construction Simulator 2015 was launched on Nov 18, 2014About The GameIn Construction...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020