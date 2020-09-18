Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition Free Download Full Version









Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition was launched on Mar 22, 2011

About The Game

Aliens are decimating New York City, solely you’ve got the know-how to outlive. Adapt in actual time utilizing the distinctive Nanosuit 2 Stealth, Armor and Power skills, then sort out the alien menace in methods an everyday soldier may solely dream of. Crysis 2 redefines the visible benchmark for console and PC platforms within the city jungle of NYC. Be The Weapon.

How to Download & Install Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition

Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Crysis 2 Maximum Edition.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP, Vista or Windows 7, with the most recent Service Pack

Windows XP, Vista or Windows 7, with the most recent Service Pack Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo at 2Ghz, or AMD Athlon 64 x2 2Ghz, or higher

Intel Core 2 Duo at 2Ghz, or AMD Athlon 64 x2 2Ghz, or higher Memory: 2GB

2GB Hard Disk Space: 9Gb

9Gb Video Card: NVidia 8800GT with 512Mb RAM or higher, ATI 3850HD with 512Mb RAM or higher

NVidia 8800GT with 512Mb RAM or higher, ATI 3850HD with 512Mb RAM or higher Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

DirectX Compatible Sound Card DirectX®: 9.0c

Download Now









