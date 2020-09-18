Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition Free Download Full Version

Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition was launched on Mar 22, 2011
About The Game
Aliens are decimating New York City, solely you’ve got the know-how to outlive. Adapt in actual time utilizing the distinctive Nanosuit 2 Stealth, Armor and Power skills, then sort out the alien menace in methods an everyday soldier may solely dream of. Crysis 2 redefines the visible benchmark for console and PC platforms within the city jungle of NYC. Be The Weapon.
How to Download & Install Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition
- Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Crysis 2 Maximum Edition.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows XP, Vista or Windows 7, with the most recent Service Pack
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo at 2Ghz, or AMD Athlon 64 x2 2Ghz, or higher
- Memory: 2GB
- Hard Disk Space: 9Gb
- Video Card: NVidia 8800GT with 512Mb RAM or higher, ATI 3850HD with 512Mb RAM or higher
- Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
- DirectX®: 9.0c