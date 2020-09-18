Cube World Free Download (BETA) Full Version

Cube World Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cube World was launched on Sep 30, 2019
About The Game
Cube World is a voxel-based motion RPG with a concentrate on exploration. It takes place in a procedurally generated fantasy world made up completely of cubes.
System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
- OS: Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit variations solely)
- Processor: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200, Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 285, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 500 MB accessible house