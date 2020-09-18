Friday, September 18, 2020
    Dark Deception Free Download (Chapters 1-3 & v1.6.0) Full Version




    Dark Deception Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dark Deception was launched on Sep 26, 2018

    About The Game

    Dark Deception is a narrative pushed first-person horror motion maze sport, created from a collaborative indie effort between DD’s authentic creator and the creator of TJOC: Story Mode.  Dark Deception mixes the fast-paced model of basic arcade video games with enjoyable horror sport design. Trapped in a darkish world filled with nightmarish mazes and ridiculous monsters, the one manner out is to face the darkness and discover a solution to survive.  This is the primary chapter within the Dark Deception story. Investigate and survive the primary maze. Be cautious although. You will not be alone. There are monsters in there and they’re on the lookout for you. You will face your fears. The query is – what are you afraid of?




    How to Download & Install Dark Deception

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Dark Deception is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dark.Deception.v1.6.0.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Dark Deception folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Dark Deception Free Download

    Dark Deception (Chapters 1-3 & v1.6.0)
    Size: 2.04 GB

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-4330/AMD FX-6300
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB/ AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable area
    • Additional Notes: 60fps low settings at 1080p

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

