Dark Souls 2 Free Download (ALL DLC’s) Full Version









Dark Souls 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dark Souls 2 was launched on Apr 25, 2014

About The Game

Developed by FROM SOFTWARE, DARK SOULS™ II is the extremely anticipated sequel to the gruelling 2011 breakout hit Dark Souls. The distinctive old-school motion RPG expertise captivated imaginations of players worldwide with unbelievable problem and intense emotional reward. DARK SOULS™ II brings the franchise’s famend obscurity & gripping gameplay improvements to each single and multiplayer experiences.

How to Download & Install Dark Souls 2

Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Dark Souls 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dark Souls II + ALL DLC’s.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Dark Souls 2 folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Dark Souls 2 Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Dark Souls 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8

Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8 Processor: AMD® Phenom II™ X2 555 3.2Ghz or Intel® Pentium Core ™ 2 Duo E8500 3.17Ghz

AMD® Phenom II™ X2 555 3.2Ghz or Intel® Pentium Core ™ 2 Duo E8500 3.17Ghz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 9600GT, ATI Radeon™ HD 5870

NVIDIA® GeForce® 9600GT, ATI Radeon™ HD 5870 DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 12 GB obtainable area

12 GB obtainable area Sound Card: DirectX 9 sound machine

DirectX 9 sound machine Additional Notes: Controller assist: Microsoft Xbox 360® Controller for Windows® (or equal) really useful

Download Now









