    Dark Souls 2 Free Download (ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Dark Souls 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dark Souls 2 was launched on Apr 25, 2014

    About The Game

    Developed by FROM SOFTWARE, DARK SOULS™ II is the extremely anticipated sequel to the gruelling 2011 breakout hit Dark Souls. The distinctive old-school motion RPG expertise captivated imaginations of players worldwide with unbelievable problem and intense emotional reward. DARK SOULS™ II brings the franchise’s famend obscurity & gripping gameplay improvements to each single and multiplayer experiences.

    How to Download & Install Dark Souls 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Dark Souls 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dark Souls II + ALL DLC’s.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Dark Souls 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Dark Souls 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Dark Souls 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8
    • Processor: AMD® Phenom II™ X2 555 3.2Ghz or Intel® Pentium Core ™ 2 Duo E8500 3.17Ghz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 9600GT, ATI Radeon™ HD 5870
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Network: Broadband Internet connection
    • Storage: 12 GB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9 sound machine
    • Additional Notes: Controller assist: Microsoft Xbox 360® Controller for Windows® (or equal) really useful

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

