Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Borderlands Free Download (GOTY Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Borderlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands was launched on Oct 26, 2009About The GameLock, Load, & Face the Madness....
    Read more
    Games

    DEADBOLT Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    DEADBOLT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. DEADBOLT was launched on Mar 14, 2016About The GameDEADBOLT is a particularly difficult stealth-action...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space was launched on Oct 20, 2008About The GameA large deep-space mining...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space 3 was launched on Feb 05, 2013About The GameDead Space...
    Read more

    Daymare: 1998 Free Download Full Version




    Daymare: 1998 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Daymare: 1998 was launched on Sep 17, 2019

    About The Game

    DAYMARE: 1998 is a third-person survival horror with hardcore survival mechanics and arduous to kill enemies. It requires a strategical strategy to fight and puzzles and gives a multi-character standpoint on the story, revealing a deep and obscure lore. The scene is about with a secret analysis facility, a lethal chemical weapon and a particular safety crew to analyze this incident with the potential to grow to be far more than only a safety breach. Follow the steps of an elite soldier, a helicopter pilot and a forest ranger, as they play out their roles in an occasion that transforms one peaceable small city right into a lethal zone and its residents into bloodthirsty monsters. Take the creatures down first, earlier than on the lookout for any clues and proof to carry extra sense to the mess. Keep observe of your itinerary, as assets are scarce in a scenario like this! Anything can occur when your daymares grow to be actual. Fans of the long-lasting cinematographic manufacturers and classical gloomy survival horror video games of the ’90s will probably be thrilled, seeing how DAYMARE: 1998 recreates the environment of essentially the most beloved works from the top of the millennium and locations a typical but contemporary story in the course of it.




    How to Download & Install Daymare: 1998

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Daymare: 1998 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Daymare.1998.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Daymare: 1998 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Daymare: 1998 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Daymare: 1998 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: WINDOWS 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)
    • Processor: Intel®Core i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 or higher
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x with 2 GB Video RAM
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 23 GB obtainable house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Borderlands Free Download (GOTY Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Borderlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands was launched on Oct 26, 2009About The GameLock, Load, & Face the Madness....
    Read more
    Games

    DEADBOLT Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    DEADBOLT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. DEADBOLT was launched on Mar 14, 2016About The GameDEADBOLT is a particularly difficult stealth-action...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space was launched on Oct 20, 2008About The GameA large deep-space mining...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space 3 was launched on Feb 05, 2013About The GameDead Space...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space 2 was launched on Jan 25, 2011About The GameIn Dead...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Borderlands Free Download (GOTY Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Borderlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands was launched on Oct 26, 2009About The GameLock, Load, & Face the Madness....
    Read more
    Games

    DEADBOLT Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    DEADBOLT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. DEADBOLT was launched on Mar 14, 2016About The GameDEADBOLT is a particularly difficult stealth-action...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space was launched on Oct 20, 2008About The GameA large deep-space mining...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space 3 was launched on Feb 05, 2013About The GameDead Space...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Free Download (v3.6.37.7694) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Distance Free Download (v1.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Distance Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Distance was launched on Sep 18, 2018About The GameDistance is an atmospheric racing platformer....
    Read more
    Games

    Disney Infinity 3.0: Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Disney Infinity 3.0: Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Disney Infinity 3.0: Gold Edition was launched on Dec 9,...
    Read more
    Games

    Dishonored Free Download (GotY Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dishonored Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dishonored was launched on Oct 8, 2012About The GameDishonored is an immersive first-person motion...
    Read more
    Games

    Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider was launched on Sep 14,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020