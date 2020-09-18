Dead Space Free Download Full Version









Dead Space Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space was launched on Oct 20, 2008

About The Game

A large deep-space mining ship goes darkish after unearthing an odd artifact on a distant planet. Engineer Isaac Clarke embarks on the restore mission, solely to uncover a nightmarish blood bathtub  the ship’s crew horribly slaughtered and contaminated by alien scourge. Now Isaac is lower off, trapped, and engaged in a determined combat for survival.

How to Download & Install Dead Space

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Dead Space is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dead Space.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Dead Space folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Dead Space Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out Dead Space Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

Supported OS: Microsoft Windows® XP SP2 or Vista

Microsoft Windows® XP SP2 or Vista Processor: 2.8 GHz or sooner

2.8 GHz or sooner Memory: 1 GB RAM or extra for Windows XP (2 GB for Vista)

1 GB RAM or extra for Windows XP (2 GB for Vista) Graphics: DirectX® 9.0c suitable video card, Shader Model 3.0 required, 256 MB or higher, NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or higher (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are under minimal system necessities), ATI X1600 Pro or higher (X1300, X1300 Pro and HD2400 are under minimal system necessities)

DirectX® 9.0c suitable video card, Shader Model 3.0 required, 256 MB or higher, NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or higher (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are under minimal system necessities), ATI X1600 Pro or higher (X1300, X1300 Pro and HD2400 are under minimal system necessities) Hard Drive: 7.5 GB free area

7.5 GB free area Sound: DirectX® 9.0c suitable sound card

Download Now









