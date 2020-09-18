Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Borderlands Free Download (GOTY Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Borderlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands was launched on Oct 26, 2009About The GameLock, Load, & Face the Madness....
    Read more
    Games

    DEADBOLT Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    DEADBOLT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. DEADBOLT was launched on Mar 14, 2016About The GameDEADBOLT is a particularly difficult stealth-action...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space was launched on Oct 20, 2008About The GameA large deep-space mining...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space 3 was launched on Feb 05, 2013About The GameDead Space...
    Read more

    Dead Space Free Download Full Version




    Dead Space Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space was launched on Oct 20, 2008

    About The Game

    A large deep-space mining ship goes darkish after unearthing an odd artifact on a distant planet. Engineer Isaac Clarke embarks on the restore mission, solely to uncover a nightmarish blood bathtub  the ship’s crew horribly slaughtered and contaminated by alien scourge. Now Isaac is lower off, trapped, and engaged in a determined combat for survival.

    How to Download & Install Dead Space

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Dead Space is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dead Space.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Dead Space folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Dead Space Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Dead Space Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • Supported OS: Microsoft Windows® XP SP2 or Vista
    • Processor: 2.8 GHz or sooner
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM or extra for Windows XP (2 GB for Vista)
    • Graphics: DirectX® 9.0c suitable video card, Shader Model 3.0 required, 256 MB or higher, NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or higher (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are under minimal system necessities), ATI X1600 Pro or higher (X1300, X1300 Pro and HD2400 are under minimal system necessities)
    • Hard Drive: 7.5 GB free area
    • Sound: DirectX® 9.0c suitable sound card

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Borderlands Free Download (GOTY Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Borderlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands was launched on Oct 26, 2009About The GameLock, Load, & Face the Madness....
    Read more
    Games

    DEADBOLT Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    DEADBOLT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. DEADBOLT was launched on Mar 14, 2016About The GameDEADBOLT is a particularly difficult stealth-action...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space 3 was launched on Feb 05, 2013About The GameDead Space...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space 2 was launched on Jan 25, 2011About The GameIn Dead...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Or Alive 6 Free Download (v1.04A & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Or Alive 6 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Or Alive 6 was launched on Feb 28, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Borderlands Free Download (GOTY Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Borderlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands was launched on Oct 26, 2009About The GameLock, Load, & Face the Madness....
    Read more
    Games

    DEADBOLT Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    DEADBOLT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. DEADBOLT was launched on Mar 14, 2016About The GameDEADBOLT is a particularly difficult stealth-action...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space was launched on Oct 20, 2008About The GameA large deep-space mining...
    Read more
    Games

    Dead Space 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Space 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Space 3 was launched on Feb 05, 2013About The GameDead Space...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Free Download (v3.6.37.7694) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Distance Free Download (v1.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Distance Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Distance was launched on Sep 18, 2018About The GameDistance is an atmospheric racing platformer....
    Read more
    Games

    Disney Infinity 3.0: Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Disney Infinity 3.0: Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Disney Infinity 3.0: Gold Edition was launched on Dec 9,...
    Read more
    Games

    Dishonored Free Download (GotY Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dishonored Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dishonored was launched on Oct 8, 2012About The GameDishonored is an immersive first-person motion...
    Read more
    Games

    Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider was launched on Sep 14,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020