Devil May Cry HD Collection Free Download Full Version









Devil May Cry HD Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Devil May Cry HD Collection was launched on Mar 13, 2018

About The Game

The standard trendy motion video games Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition return in a single assortment! As Dante, the last word satan hunter, you’ll be a part of forces with interesting characters comparable to Trish, Lady, and Lucia and revel in unbelievable motion for the primary time in blistering 60fps. Devil May Cry: The first look of Dante, the last word satan hunter! With the blood of a legendary demon warrior flowing by means of his veins, Dante takes on the king of the underworld, Mundus. Devil May Cry 2: Dance with the satan. Set many years after the primary sport, this sequel provides strikes just like the wall run and Rain Storm, bringing Dante’s motion to the subsequent stage of stylishness. The bonus mode Bloody Palace additionally makes its debut. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition: This prequel to the primary Devil May Cry introduces Vergil, Dante’s twin brother. Customize your sport type by choosing from numerous kinds to stage up and acquire new strikes and talents.









System Requirements

OS: WINDOWS® 7 (64bit)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 sequence (dual-core) or AMD equal or higher

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 12 GB obtainable area

Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c or higher)

Additional Notes: *Recommended Controller Xbox 360 Controller (Windows®7/8/8.1) Xbox One Wireless Controller (Windows®10)

